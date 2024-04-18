Education aid to help underrepresented groups reduce cost of business school preparation



The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global association of leading graduate business schools, today announced applications are open for the 2024 GMAT Talent and Opportunity Scholarship for the Europe region. The program, in its third year, aims to promote inclusivity within business school and reduce entry barriers for underrepresented groups. Women, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, socio-economically diverse, LGBTQ+ and non-binary candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.



Ten awards are available, each worth close to $5,000 / €4,500. This scholarship enables applicants to gain a unique advantage in strengthening their future career foundation and business school application. Each of them will be awarded a scholarship that includes a voucher to cover the full cost of the GMAT Focus Edition Exam and a GMAT Official Practice Exam package. In addition, thanks to the generosity of industry partners, the winners will receive a GMAT preparation course with a GMAT instructor, sessions from a professional admissions consultant, and a cultural course for applicants who plan to study abroad. Understanding the importance of mental health and well-being during the admissions process, GMAC will also provide a meditation application subscription for a full year.



“We know from our annual survey of prospective business school students worldwide that an overwhelming majority of them consider equity and inclusion a must-have in their academic experience, with candidates from Europe more likely to say it is a dealbreaker,” said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC. “GMAC strives to reach the sustainable development goal of providing equitable access to high-quality education globally. I am pleased to announce the continuation of our scholarship initiative well into its third year.”



The scholarship is made possible in part by our generous sponsors: Fortuna Admissions, CulturaGo, 700+ Club, CoVent Prep, Dia Gerontoudi Prep Center, English Business Services (EBS), GMAT Amsterdam and Your GMAT Coach.



Applicants are asked to prepare an essay on how their unique background has shaped who they are today and how they envisage contributing to the diverse learning environment of a business school.



“We encourage aspiring business school students to apply for a GMAT Scholarship and are excited to hear about applicants’ unique personal journeys. At GMAC, we recognize that everyone is an individual, and welcome applications from all backgrounds and sectors, whether traditional or non-business. It’s this diversity that makes business schools thrive. Join us in shaping the future of business and apply for a GMAT Scholarship,” said Nalisha Patel, Regional Director for Europe at GMAC.



Applications are open until June 14th, apply now.



Past scholarship winners and their profiles can be found on mba.com.



About GMAC



The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a mission-driven association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. GMAC provides world-class research, industry conferences, recruiting tools, and assessments for the graduate management education industry as well as resources, events, and services that help guide candidates through their higher education journey. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment.



More than 12 million prospective students a year trust GMAC’s platforms, including mba.com, GMAC Tours, and BusinessBecause, to learn about MBA and business master’s programs, connect with schools around the world, prepare and register for exams, and get advice on how to successfully achieve their business education and career goals. GMAC is a global organization with offices in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com



