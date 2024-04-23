amfori, a leading global business association for sustainable trade, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign. VISION 2045 brings together stories from various organisations that are driving systemic change through their services and expertise by implementing principles of sustainable action and social impact at the core of their operations. amfori has been selected as a featured organisation, highlighting its continuous contribution to a more sustainable world in which trade serves a purpose: delivering social, environmental and economic benefits for everyone.



Trade creates economic opportunities, stimulating growth and prosperity. But it also has a significant impact on working conditions and the environment. In this fast-changing world, companies are operating under increasing regulatory pressure to improve sustainability in their supply chains. Consumers, NGOs and civil society are raising concerns with regard to their social, environmental and governance (ESG) responsibilities. To achieve this objective, companies need to reinforce their performance on due diligence, collect information to better understand, mitigate and remediate ESG-related risks from their own activities and those of their suppliers. Through a variety of services and practical tools and solutions, amfori supports its members to map, identify and mitigate those risks in their supply chains. Collaboration is at the heart of amfori’s value to support companies in their sustainability endeavors.



The documentary features interviews with amfori employees, a testimonial from a member, and showcases how amfori BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) can make a significant impact on workers’ conditions with an example in the Turkish textile factory Tuzluca Tekstil.



Linda Kromjong, amfori president, highlights her enthusiasm for the series, stating: “Being part of this series is an incredible honour for amfori. We are proud to be recognised for our commitment to helping companies trade responsibly and contribute to a more sustainable world in which people, planet and profit go together. This series provides a platform to showcase our team’s dedication and the solutions we offer.”



Systemic change takes effort and needs time. The episode featuring amfori provides an overview of the organisation, its people, and their dedication to contribute to a more sustainable world. amfori believes that continuous reinforced collaboration is key to better anticipate potential risks, focus on prevention and mobilise efforts to foster tomorrow’s sustainable world.



Watch the Vision 2045 campaign here



For more information about amfori, please visit www.amfori.org



For press inquiries or media interviews please contact: press@amfori.org



About amfori:



amfori believes in a world where people, planet and profit can work together. A world in which trade serves a purpose: delivering social, environmental and economic benefits for everyone.



amfori is a leading global business association for sustainable trade, helping its members with their ESG due diligence journeys. amfori has a global footprint, with 2500 companies, from 52 countries and a wide array of sectors. Through a variety of services, amfori offers practical tools and solutions to map, understand, mitigate and remediate ESG-related risks in its members’ supply chains. Events, trainings and webinars facilitate sharing of knowledge and experiences amongst members. Finally, amfori’s advocacy team monitors current legislative procedures and ensures longstanding relationships with policymakers, decision-makers and key stakeholders.



Media Contact:



Lemia El Basri

Distribution Coordinator

Acumen Media

l.basri@acumenmedia.com

+44 (0) 20 3553 3664