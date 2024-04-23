Reducing the costs and carbon emissions of air conditioning



With the British summer on the doorstep there is always uncertainty about the weather, how it will affect your buildings and how much heavy lifting your heating and cooling system will be doing to keep building occupants comfortable.



But at a time of high energy costs and an approaching net zero target for the UK, TEAM Energy questions whether your business can afford to have an inefficient air conditioning unit?



A TM44 inspection is a powerful tool to provide businesses with information about how energy efficient their cooling systems are. The accompanying TM44 report will provide invaluable advice on how to save money and lower your carbon footprint by improving the performance of your commercial heating and cooling systems.



What are the TM44 requirements?



To comply with the Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations (EPBR), all commercial buildings must have air conditioning systems inspected every five years if they have an output exceeding 12kW. This also applies to systems made up of several individual units that are less than 12kW, but whose combined output exceeds 12kW.



If you are a business operating an ISO14001 certified management system a TM44 inspection is also mandatory.



What is the TM44 certification process?



An accredited energy assessor will conduct a TM44 survey and undertake an assessment of all your air conditioning systems in compliance with the UK Government regulations. A full air conditioning inspection will include an intricate inspection to identify substandard or outdated system components, incorrect controls and settings, or inefficiencies in system design. At the end of the inspection a TM44 certificate will be provided.



The core focus of TM44 inspections is to improve air conditioning energy efficiency so a TM44 report will be produced with a summary of cost-effective improvements and recommendations.



What is included in a TM44 report?



Whilst a TM44 inspection is a legal requirement, it is not a legal requirement to act upon guidance provided in a TM44 report. However, it does provide invaluable information for senior management to make decisions about energy efficiency improvements and turning recommendations into action.



Insights may call for you to consider the following recommendations:



• System upgrade: If your current system is antiquated, consider investing in a modern, energy efficient model. This can have a dramatic impact on reducing air conditioning energy usage.



• Adjusting control settings: Sometimes, a simple tweak of control settings can improve energy efficiency. For example, adjusting the temperature by just one degree can result in significant energy savings. In some cases, inappropriate controls and settings may cause heating and cooling to operate simultaneously.



• Schedule regular maintenance: Regular servicing ensures that your air conditioning system continues to operate at peak efficiency. A neglected system can consume more energy and is more likely to break down.



• Educate users: Encourage building occupants to be mindful of energy usage. This could include turning off systems when they are not in use or avoiding setting temperatures too high or too low.



Why is a TM44 inspection good for business?



For businesses embarking on the journey to greater energy efficiency or have a net zero strategy, a TM44 inspection can offer numerous benefits:



1. Cost Savings



By optimising air conditioning energy efficiency, you will witness a noticeable reduction in energy bills. Over time, these savings can accumulate significantly, especially for businesses with extensive cooling needs. Imagine redirecting those funds toward growth initiatives or employee well-being.



2. Extended Equipment Lifespan



A more efficient system means less strain on your equipment. Reduced wear and tear translate to a longer lifespan, sparing you from frequent replacements and associated costs.



3. Legal Compliance



TM44 inspections are not just a good idea—they are a legal requirement for air conditioning systems above a certain size in the UK. Staying compliant not only avoids potential fines but also demonstrates your commitment to responsible business practices.



4. Environmental Stewardship



Lowering air conditioning energy use directly contributes to reducing carbon emissions. By embracing TM44 recommendations, you become an environmental ally, fostering a healthier planet for generations to come.



5. Enhanced Comfort



An efficient air conditioning system is not just about numbers—it is about creating a consistent, comfortable environment for your team. Imagine happier employees, increased productivity, and a workplace where everyone breathes easy.



Now you know all about TM44 inspections it is time to look beyond TM44 compliance and capitalise on the benefits to unlock the potential of energy efficiency in your organisation and how it can contribute to operational improvement and a more sustainable future.







