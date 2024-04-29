#IPCW24



•#IPCW24 kicks off on the 01st May 2024 and runs to the 7th May

•A week of special events to celebrate the pioneering work of leaders and people and culture teams around the world.

•A global community of people professionals and leaders coming together to explore the future of work.



The world of work is changing. The rules of leadership are being re-written and human resources (HR) is experiencing one of the most radical transformations in its existence. There is an inexorable momentum to transform the HR profession into a progressive, purpose driven, person-centred and values-based people and culture function. This shift presents HR with an unprecedented opportunity to position itself as one of the most strategically important functions in the organization.



In recognition of this exciting opportunity, the People and Culture Association (PCA) has organized a week of celebration, thought leadership and debate, designed to shine the spotlight on the pioneering work being done by P&C teams and leaders around the world.



Since its inception in 2021, the PCA has become a global hub for modern people professionals and progressive leaders. It brings together members from across the world who share a desire to see HR achieve the recognition it deserves and for leaders who are committed to generating humanising and high performing workplaces. The PCA has grown rapidly over the past few years offering a supportive and collaborative community where people professionals and leaders learn about cutting edge practices and have access to tools and training to help them establish new and progressive systems, processes, practices and working models.



PCA founder and president, David Liddle, who first outlined the ground-breaking People and Culture Model in his book ‘Transformational Culture’, says the long-overdue shift provides an exciting opportunity for people professionals and leaders to help their organisations develop the fair, just, inclusive, sustainable, and high performing cultures they need to succeed in the changing world of work.



"People are undeniably the driving force behind 21st-century organisations and workplace culture is the greatest asset an organisation has.” he says. “By co-designing and co-creating transformational workplace cultures our leaders and the people and culture function can deliver significant strategic value, shareholder value, stakeholder value and social value.”



The inaugural International People and Culture Week (1-7 May) will highlight the cutting-edge work of people and culture teams and business leaders.

The programme includes:



•A series of live interactive events with industry experts,

•The inaugural International People and Culture Awards and

•Publication of the first edition of the International People and Culture Review



See diary of events below:



"Through the People and Culture Association, we see so many people and culture teams investing in building truly great cultures which place people experience at the centre,” said Liddle. “International People and Culture Week 2024 will shine a light on best practice, and will play a pivotal role in reshaping the narrative around HR by demonstrating the exceptional work being done by people and culture teams and many business leaders worldwide.”



Diary for International People and Culture Week

1st May, 1-2pm BST: PR for HR: Navigating the Evolution of HR via Storytelling. Live webinar Sign up here https://www.linkedin.com/events/7183840631247515648/comments...



2nd May: 1-2pm BST: Is the Future of PR People and Culture? Live webinar. Sign up here https://www.linkedin.com/events/7184119713621254144/comments...



3rd May, 10-11am BST: Transforming Work: Trends, topics and trailblazers, Live webinar. Sign up here https://www.linkedin.com/events/7184532466760585218/comments...



7th May, 1pm-2pm BST: Announcement of the International People and Culture award winners, live on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7187031181421420544/comments...

Categories include Global People and Culture Icon, People and Culture Author, People and Culture Thought Leader, People and Culture Rising Star.



8th May: Publication of the first volume of the International People and Culture Review, featuring insights from leading thinkers in the field.



About the People and Culture Association

Formed in 2021, The People and Culture Association (PCA) is a membership body for people professionals and those with an interest in the areas of culture, resolution and leadership.



About David Liddle

David Liddle is founder and president of the People and Culture Association and CEO and Chief Consultant of The TCM Group. He has been recognised on the Thinkers50 Radar and HR Most Influential lists and is author of Transformational Culture (Kogan Page, 2023) and Managing Conflict (2nd edition 2024, Kogan Page)