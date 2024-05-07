Remember, the right partnership will lead to significant long-term benefits for your organisation.

Navigate the complexities of outsourcing your energy management with these expert tips



If your business has an energy management team who is allocating vast amounts of time to checking energy data and analysing invoices, outsourcing to an energy bureau service will allow them to apply their strengths and core competencies elsewhere. By assigning these tasks to a professional service provider, your energy management team can focus on strategic carbon reduction activities and dedicate time to planning for a net zero future.



Outsourcing your utility suppliers bill validation to an energy management bureau can provide significant benefits including:



• Enhanced efficiency

• Access to domain expertise and facilities

• Risk mitigation

• Increased cost recovery.



Choosing the right energy bureau services for your needs can significantly impact your organisation’s energy management, carbon reduction and cost savings.



Here are 10 key factors you should consider when selecting an energy management bureau:



1. Expertise and Experience



Look for an established bureau service with a proven track record and years of experience working with utilities suppliers. An established bureau service that is supported by a team of industry experts with a wealth of knowledge can provide valuable insights and guidance.



2. Range of Services



Look for a bureau that offers a comprehensive portfolio of carbon and energy management services that align with your organisation’s specific needs.



3. Bill Validation Capabilities



Ensure the bureau service provider offers a full bill validation service covering all charge elements of your utility suppliers bill including network charge validation (TNUoS and DUoS). Check their readiness to support the Market Wide Half Hourly Settlement industry change.



4. Customisation



The energy management bureau should be able to tailor their services to fit your organisation’s unique requirements, providing personalised solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.



5. Cost-Effectiveness



Compare the rates offered by different bureaus with the depth and quality of service they can provide.



6. Customer Service



A bureau that provides excellent customer service with specialists available to address your concerns can make the process smoother and more efficient. Check the supplier’s ability and flexibility in terms of service setup, data migration and their overall quality management framework.



7. Technology and Tools



Check if the bureau utilises advanced technology and automation tools for accurate data handling, reporting, carbon and energy management. These technologies should support automated data integration including API, EDI, IoT and seamless integration with your in-house business intelligence and financial accounting software.



8. Account Management, Transparency and Reporting



The right energy bureau should offer transparent reporting and clear communication about your carbon data, energy data, savings opportunities and recoveries. Your service provider should assign to your account a name service delivery manager, deliver off-the-shelf reporting templates, build you own reports and integration capabilities with your in-house reporting tools.



9. Compliance and Sustainability



It is important to choose a bureau that can help your organisation to meet its regulatory requirements and support your sustainability goals and security requirements. Check for security certifications to include ISO 27001 and Cyber Essential Plus.



10. Reputation



Ensure that your supplier has the appropriate Net Zero ambitions and carbon reduction strategies in place supported by a robust environmental management framework so as not to add to your scope 3 emissions.



A good energy management bureau should make the process hassle-free, taking care of all aspects of carbon and energy management so you can focus on your core operational activities.



By considering these factors, you can select an energy bureau that not only helps your organisation manage its carbon reduction, energy consumption and costs but also aligns with its broader operational and environmental objectives. Remember, the right partnership will lead to significant long-term benefits for your organisation.







