London, UK, 15 May 2024 – Forterro the European provider of ERP software solutions to the industrial mid-market, has announced the UK launch of Fortee, its entry-level cloud-based ERP solution. Fortee has been designed specifically for the needs of SME discrete manufacturers and industrial startups and is based on 15 years of cloud-ERP learning.



Fortee is an out-of-the-box SaaS ERP solution aimed at organisations which aren’t yet using ERP. It is based on Forterro’s successful cloud ERP solution, Sylob, but has the features and functionality most relevant to its target market, such as purchasing, production, CRM, supply chain and more.



“There are thousands of smaller manufacturers that are likely relying on manual processes or muddling through with spreadsheets,” said Benoît Wambergue, VP of Product Management, Forterro. “These companies recognise the need to centralise and streamline business processes, but they don’t have the resources for extensive customisation or large-scale deployments. Fortee is the perfect option. It has industry-relevant features based on 15 years’ experience, is designed specifically for small manufacturers, and users can be fully up and running in weeks.”



Over the past decade, Forterro has transformed from a provider of on-premise ERP solutions in the Nordics to a multi-product, pan-European company focusing on cloud.



“All our products are focused on helping businesses run smoother, getting products to the right place at the right time and helping people make smarter, data-based decisions,” said Steve Fearon, President, Northern Europe, Forterro. “Smaller manufacturers need to address digital transformation just as much as enterprises do, but it can be an even bigger challenge for them. Fortee helps on that journey and can transform their operational efficiency."



Fortee was launched in France in Q1 2024, and other countries are expected to follow later in 2024. Early Fortee customers in the UK include Versinetic, a global leader in the EV charging market, Previously, its manufacturing operations were controlled through manual processes, spreadsheets, and limited automation. While these methods sufficed when the company was small, the business knew it needed something bigger, better, and more scalable.



"Fortee ERP can be used across a variety of business sectors, but it suits electronics as the complexity of data can be managed easily with its open (cloud) approach,” commented Ritchie Perry, Production Engineer, Versinetic. “Fortee will play a pivotal role as we grow and look to maximise automation and remove manual intervention.”



Since implementing Fortee, Versinetic has witnessed a significant improvement in its manufacturing and engineering operations. Specifically, Fortee has helped materials management, planning, and engineering data control, enhancements which have ultimately transformed the efficiency and productivity of Versinetic’s processes.



“Years and years of cloud ERP learning and experience have been put into Fortee,” continued Benoît Wambergue. “It's a solution that has been honed and iteratively improved for a long time, and for smaller UK manufacturers, it is a compelling choice for their first ERP solution, offering users the flexibility to oversee their operations from any location.”



About Forterro®



Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software – with strongholds in Europe's top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, its 1,600+ employees provide and support software for more than 13,000 industrial businesses. Its products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography and each is designed to strengthen and accelerate customers' ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively.



