As TEAM continues on its journey to Net Zero, these initiatives will help employees reduce the emissions associated with travel.

The Energy and Net Zero Consultancy, TEAM Energy, has fitted ten Electric Vehicle charging points at their Milton Keynes office to make the transition to green driving easier for employees.



This exciting news follows the announcement of the business’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Salary Sacrifice scheme, in partnership with Octopus Energy, to make electric commuting more accessible to employees. The success of this workplace benefit has enabled the business to invest in charging points at their office to provide onsite, free EV charging to employees.



This investment supports TEAM’s Carbon Reduction Strategy commitment to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030 and improve its sustainability as an organisation. By removing some of the barriers employees may be concerned about surrounding getting an electric car, the company hopes that this will enable more colleagues to choose to drive an EV.



Commenting on the announcement, CEO, Simon Miles, said:



“We are always looking for new ways to support our employees in making greener choices in their everyday lives. Introducing our EV Salary Sacrifice Scheme and implementing our new EV Chargers at our office, we will enable our employees to reduce their carbon emissions in an accessible way.”



About TEAM



TEAM is the UK’s leading multidisciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, committed to helping organisations lower their carbon emissions, reduce energy consumption and save money, supporting them in playing their part in the fight against climate change.

Its expert team works alongside its customers to understand their unique challenges and energy management goals whether it’s net zero and carbon reduction, compliance and certificates, or large-scale projects and business strategy.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the continuous development of software solutions and service innovations to meet the evolving needs of the market at pace and scale, helping its customers to navigate the challenging energy landscape.