TEAM Energy has recently joined the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA), a global professional body for over 20,000 individuals and 300 organisations working in the field of environment and sustainability.



By becoming a consultancy partner with IEMA, TEAM Energy gains access to a network of seventeen regional networks and the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded professionals. Their goal is to optimise their pathway to a net-zero future and champion the importance of sustainability initiatives.



TEAM Energy’s ambitious Carbon Reduction Strategy aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2030. By joining the IEMA, they can work alongside other businesses that share an interest in making their organisations future-proof against the effects of climate change.



The IEMA plays a central role in the sustainability agenda, connecting businesses and individuals across industries and borders. They also influence public policy on environmental and sustainability matters, drawing on insights and experience from their members to shape government policies, legislation, regulations, and standards.



On joining the IEMA, Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director, TEAM Energy expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:



“We support a diverse range of organisations who are at distinct stages of their own sustainability journey, and we too are on our net zero pathway. Joining IEMA’s alliance gives us the opportunity to have a voice and to share insights from a range of industries and sectors.



“Additionally, as a business we strive to expand our knowledge in the pursuit of a sustainable future and are looking forward to tapping into a wealth of shared intelligence”



TEAM Energy’s collaboration with IEMA reflects their dedication to sustainability and their endorsement of a net-zero future. By connecting with like-minded professionals, they aim to drive positive change and contribute to a more sustainable world.





About TEAM



TEAM is the UK’s leading multidisciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, committed to helping organisations lower their carbon emissions, reduce energy consumption and save money, supporting them in playing their part in the fight against climate change.

Its expert team works alongside its customers to understand their unique challenges and energy management goals whether it’s net zero and carbon reduction, compliance and certificates, or large-scale projects and business strategy.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the continuous development of software solutions and service innovations to meet the evolving needs of the market at pace and scale, helping its customers to navigate the challenging energy landscape.