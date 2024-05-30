flexiTester, a Field Test Solution for Optical Services, Honored for Exceptional Innovation



RICHARDSON, Texas - May 30, 2024 - HFR Networks Inc., leading the industry with intelligent transport solutions announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named flexiTester, a handheld device driven by a smartphone application to field test access wavelengths and services, as a 2024 TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award winner presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.



The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award honors products that display innovation, unique features, and significant contributions toward improving communications technology. The awards are bestowed to those companies demonstrating ground-breaking contributions to the industry.



“We are honored to receive this award for flexiTester, a multi-function field tester for optical services,” stated Wolfgang Kim, Head of the Optical Transport Business, HFR Networks. “flexiTester consolidates several pieces of test equipment into one compact handheld device equipped with an easy to use, intuitive user interface which eliminates the need for training. flexiTester empowers field technicians to reach a substantially higher level of efficiency and accelerate fiber deployments, service activations, and troubleshooting procedures.”



The flexiTester streamlines vital field test functions in order to achieve faster deployments and speed troubleshooting. This compact handheld device supports multiple critical functions, including optical power meter, OTDR, Smart Tunable SFP+/SFP28 testing, and Visual Fault Finder functions. All functions are also available through the smartphone application (iOS and Android). Open and standards-compliant for use across 3rd party vendors, the flexiTester supports both semi-active and passive DWDM deployments. Field engineers utilize it to pro-actively validate the service path, including the optical connections within the fiber distribution panel, thereby enhancing field operations and increasing productivity.



“The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award recognizes the best and the most unique products and services that this industry has to offer. HFR Networks has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of the IP communications industry through its flexiTester,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at HFR Networks for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of IP communications,” Tehrani added.



The 2024 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.



About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent transport solutions. We solve today’s most critical transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul, midhaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 4G/LTE operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com.



About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine:

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.



