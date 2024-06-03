Fadata is further strengthening its product development team with the appointment of this new strategic powerhouse

Insurance software solution provider, Fadata, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaime Esteban Molina as its new Director of Product Management and Strategy. Cementing its leading position in technology development for the dynamic insurance sector, Fadata is further strengthening its product development team with the appointment of this new strategic powerhouse. Jaime will provide leadership to Fadata’s product vision, setting the direction and driving the successful development and delivery of Fadata’s insurance core software solution, INSIS.



Previous to stepping into this new role, Jaime has worked at Boston Consulting Group and Deloitte, both roles affording a high level of relevant experience of researching, developing, and implementing strategies in the insurance industry for competing in the digital era. Jaime’s background includes considerable first-hand knowledge of large-scale digital transformation for insurance companies. He brings invaluable insider knowledge of customer needs with which to influence Fadata’s strategy to spearhead innovation for the dynamic insurance sector.



Jaime Esteban Molina comments: “Fadata is an exciting company that is making huge waves in the insurance industry. I am really looking forward to applying my insurance and technical experience and keen to build on the strong track record of Fadata’s product development to drive on its momentum. As digitalisation evolution ramps up, it absolutely feels like a pivotal moment to join such an actively engaged industry player.



Based out of the Fadata Madrid office, Jaime joins a passionate, expanding team that is focussed on securing Fadata’s market leading position in Europe as the company’s success assures its continued growth. Jaime will utilize his wealth of experience and robust skill set to lead, mentor and develop a team of product managers at Fadata with which to advance the company product roadmap based on market analysis and customer insights.



Rasmus Lynge, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Fadata, comments: “The insurance industry is taking huge steps in AI, digitalisation and cost optimisation and Fadata is supporting this journey all the way, with our SaaS solution. We are excited to welcome an expert like Jaime to our Fadata family and present him to our customers. His experience across strategy and digitalisation in insurance, including his proven ability at design and implementation, will bring a technological and strategic lighthouse to Fadata as we develop advanced, cost-effective solutions.



