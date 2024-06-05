Flower Power is unique; goose bump inducing blooms that are used to celebrate every single life event; happy to sad, weddings to birthdays, new babies to exam successes and all the ‘just because’ purchases for a natural, healthy ‘pick-me-up effect’ only flowers can give.



And behind the goosebumps are a band of local, independent florists who weave their magic to not only create the most amazing creations but make sure consumers have the very best, most wonderful, and totally affordable flowers they can buy.



This year, for the first time ever, they are coming together to celebrate all that is wonderful about the flower industry and showcase just how the magic happens.



With a week-long ‘Meet the Flower Magician’ showcase, it kicked off on 1st June, and will culminate in a day of fun on Saturday June 8th as florists up and down the UK and Ireland share the stories about flowers, their secrets and tips to make them even more special, host events, activities, flower giveaways and competitions and of course show off thousands of flowers … some of them in the most unexpected places!!



In fact, National Florist Day sees growers, wholesalers, suppliers and florists of all shapes, sizes and styles joining forces to show the public just what goes into floristry.



Because being a professional florist is most definitely not ‘playing with flowers’ as founder Caroline Marshall-Foster explained.



“There is this misconception that florists spend their day wearing pinnies, surrounded by fragrant blooms, popping a few flowers in a vase here and there, and that it requires little skill or brain power.



The reality is very different. Being a good florist, and running a successful floristry business, takes years of training, is hard graft and can be pretty stressful too. Not only are you dealing with every emotion - funerals are particularly hard - but it’s physically demanding too; trust me lugging crates of flowers and buckets of cold, smelly water are not a fun part of the gig!"



“Then there’s the whole area of buying to consider. Prices have shot up over the last few years so you need to be really careful to avoid waste, you need to speak Latin to know your varieties, know what will and won’t be good at any given week, cut and condition every stem so the customer gets the very best blooms and be a constant clock watcher to make sure deliveries get out on time!”



But as Caroline says, being a florist is also one of the most rewarding careers there is and the fact flowers touch everyone’s life is the reason most florists have made it their profession.



“Florists are facing incredibly challenging times but there is also something magical about working with flowers, and florist shops are often at the heart of every community. Not only purveyors of beautiful blooms but engaging with everyone, across all ages and often seen as a safe place for a drop in and chat.



Add in the fact that there is simply no occasion where flowers can’t convey a message; be it “I love you”, “I’m sorry”, “Congratulations”, “you’re amazing” or “thinking of you”, and you really can “say it with flowers” every day.



In fact, whether it’s just a few stems in a jam jar or a humongous bouquet of luxury roses, flowers convey emotions like nothing else in the world and when you see the smile on a person’s face when you deliver their gift it makes your heart sing and the cold, smelly water and long hours are worth it.”



National Florist Day is the industry’s way of sharing that fabulousness and showing the public that there is so much more to flowers and floristry than meets the eye. That behind every bloom is an army of flower magicians waving their wands to create floral goosebump moments every day of the week.



About the industry



• The global flower industry is worth approximately £64billion from an estimated 650,000 hectares of growing space.



• The three biggest areas of production are in Holland, Colombia and Kenya



• UK grown flowers account for around 15% of flowers sold in the UK – British Flowers Week is taking place at the same time as National Florist Day.



• UK retail sales of flowers and plants is estimated to be worth £2.4 billion with independent florists accounting for around 25% of sales, predominantly in the gift and special occasion categories.



• The UK has the highest level of supermarket flower sales in the world.



• Like all small independent businesses, local independent florists have faced huge challenges in the last few years – particularly in relation to rising cost of goods and running costs.



• There are some 5.5k traditional (and not so traditional!) florist shops in the UK & Ireland, and approximately 3k Studios and home-based businesses.



• Flowers don’t just look good; they are good for the heart and mind. Research from universities like Harvard and Rutgers shows that having flowers in the home can lift spirits and provide a boost to endorphin levels whilst plants are proven to be natural air purifiers and improve workplace productivity.



• It takes around seven years to achieve degree level qualifications although not every florist goes to college. Many are ‘bench trained’ but will still expect to spend at least three years learning their skills which is an ongoing process.



• The oldest florist shop is based in Goole, the youngest florist shop owner (probably!) operates in Kings Lynn and the quirkiest might just be Dolly, the Piaggio, in Worsley, Manchester.



What else is Happening?



The day will not only feature activities around the country as florists present their own showcases but also includes:



Live Dems at Covent Garden Flower Market

Five stunning designers will kick start 8th June with a host of fabulous designs at the Flower Market in New Covent Garden Market, London. 6am - 9am - all welcome!



100 Faces of Floristry

A ‘by nomination’ process that will see the National Florist Day Ambassadors and Good Florist Guide Council select 100 industry professionals to feature on the fact filled website. 20 ‘faces’ will be announced via live stream feeds each day between 3rd and 7th June



A 2024 Iconic Flowers list

Ten of the industry’s top varieties; some may surprise you … visit nationalfloristday.co.uk website to see what we chose!



Flower Top of the Pops

Four special play lists designed, like flowers, to both lift the spirits and sooth the soul.



Flower Crown Challenge

The participating ‘Flower Magicians’ have been asked to create a floral crown to be worn on the day and are already sharing their creations with many deciding to hold flower crown workshops of their own. With no limitations, no rules and absolutely no boundaries expect to see 800+ very different designs!



About National Florist Day



National Florist Day is founded and hosted by Purple Spotted Media, publishers of Florist Trade Magazine (theflorist.co.uk) the UK’s leading title for the industry, and creators of Good Florist Guide (www.goodfloristguide.com) the ‘Michelin Star’ kitemark of quality for florists.



With the support of some of the industry’s leading suppliers National Florist Day is designed to celebrate all that is wonderful about the flower industry and all the people who make it happen, from grower to florist and all points in between.



