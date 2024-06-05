Timeless and classic or bold and uplifting, stripes are having a moment in the spotlight

Furniture And Choice



Timeless and classic or bold and uplifting, stripes are having a moment in the spotlight - not that they ever left! Besides making a stylish statement, stripes are also an effective way to play with the visual details of your room.



Amthal Karim Head of Design at Furniture And Choice commented:



“Use stripes to your advantage in any part of your home whether it’s your living room, dining room, bedroom, hallway or even to jazz up your bathroom. Experiment with its versatility - think about what you want to achieve by decorating with stripes. If you choose vertical stripes, it will make your ceiling look higher and the overall room look taller. This is a good pick if you have a low ceiling and is perfect for wallpaper. Meanwhile, horizontal stripes will make your room feel wider and is a great tip for small rooms.



The thickness or width of the stripes you choose also matters. If you have a small room, stick to narrow stripes while it’s best to go for wide stripes in a big space. When it comes to picking a colour palette, it’s best to keep it simple. Choose one colour and white instead of two bold colours as that would overwhelm the room. Another option would be to pick two colours from the same family tree like red and light pink to unify the space.



Combining striped wallpaper with wall panelling is another way to play with lines and the architectural details of a space. Start by dividing the wall in two - the top half of the wall for striped wallpaper and the bottom half for the wall panelling. An eye for detail is important here as the stripes and wall panelling lines should come together seamlessly for continuity.



Besides wall decor, you can introduce stripes through your furniture and accessories. Whether it’s cushions on your sofa, a throw or a rug, choose stripes that fit the theme of your room. The stripes shouldn’t overwhelm your room - stick to accessories on your sofa if you’ve got striped wallpaper while if you’ve got a striped sofa best to avoid stripes on the walls. So it's best to decide whether you want your walls or your sofa to be the focal point of the room before decorating."



If you're looking for more tips on how to update your wall decor, read our feature walls guide.



ENDS



Credit



Name: Amthal Karim

Title: Head of Design

Company: Furniture And Choice



Product name: Baltimore sofa

Product price: 449.99 GBP

Product link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/living-room-furniture/sofa...





For more information email us at press@furniturechoice.co.uk or visit our Press Centre.