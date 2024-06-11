The British Legal Technology Forum (BLTF) returned to London on Tuesday 14th May. 1500 attendees descended for one powerhouse legal technology expo.



Community feedback include “BLTF is sacred ground and good for the soul and the brain.” and Senior Legal Innovation Manager, Greenberg Traurig Germany commented “BLTF2024 demonstrated the growing importance of Legal Technology and BLTF on a global stage.”



The standout programme featured over 70 expert speakers, and this years’ Keynote Speaker did not disappoint. Following the success of the 2023 keynote speaker Steven Bartlett, Netlaw Media raised the bar, with the entrance of Louis Theroux on the ‘Egress’ Main Stage. Heightening the buzz for the final sessions of the day the keynote interview sparked a flurry of positive comments online, with attendees and speakers pleased to grab themselves an onsite chat and selfie.



Professor Richard Susskind, KC, OBE, says: “I had the honour and fun of chairing the British Legal Technology Forum 2024, organised superbly by Netlaw Media Ltd. We had a great range of expert speakers, an exhibition of the leading providers, and a real buzz amongst the 1500 attendees. I hope the many first-rate presenters won't mind my saying that the highlight for me was the opportunity to interview the endlessly affable and always insightful Louis Theroux…. we spoke about social media, AI, VR and their impact on humans. It was a major treat for the packed audience...”.



Over 90 leading service providers engaged with the audience demonstrating the exciting advancements in AI, document automation, analytics, compliance, cyber security, cloud systems and managed services. Featuring headline sponsors Litera and, Egress, Thomson Reuters, Salesforce, Bighand, iManage, Peppermint, Amdaris, SoSafe and many many more.



In what promises to be as popular as ever, legal event organisers Netlaw Media ® have already announced the return of BLTF next year with 11th March 2025 already secured in the legal events calendar. 2025 will see the return of Professor Richard Susskind KC, OBE as event chairman; as well as Jenifer Swallow, Christina Blacklaws, Chrisitan Toon and David Fazakerley as stage chairpersons.



Jenifer Swallow, Business and Legal Innovator and ‘Telstra’ FutureTech Stage Chairperson, posted on social media: “What a spectacular day at the British Legal Technology Forum 2024. Standing room only. The level of attendance, discussion, connection, and energy was superb. It makes a palpable difference when the people behind the scenes are genuinely wonderful and the participants have come to contribute and do business, as well as to learn. This is a highlight of our legal year for a reason, and an annual boost to our collective innovation and community.”



Following suit, both Christina Blacklaw President, Society for Computers & Law - ‘Iron Mountain’ Lounge Stage Chairperson and Christian Toon, Head of Cyber Professional Services, Pinsent Masons - ‘Deazy’ Innovation Stage Chairperson, also shared their own experiences of the event. Christian highlighted the pressing need for the legal sector to accelerate its evolution & align its operations with the rapidly advancing technological age, whist Christina credited the phenomenal speakers and panellists who covered a fascinating array of subjects.



Commenting on the success of BLTF 2024 and plans for 2025, Frances Anderson, Netlaw Media’s CEO, says: “With deals being made in excess of £1.25 million on the day, BLTF remains a hallowed date in the diary for Legal IT C-Suit and their procurement teams, seeking new solutions for multiple projects they are currently undertaking for their businesses and clients. With the event surpassing 2023 numbers, 2025 will bring in additional capacity on three levels to support the events growth and attendee's interaction on the day whilst ensuring delivery of key industry changes and insights that are ever evolving.”



