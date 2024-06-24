As the poster child of nature, green is the obvious choice for earth tones especially if you’re in the mood to refresh your space

We can’t always be on holiday, but decorating with earth tones could be the colour palette of your choice for relaxation.



Taking inspiration from the outdoors, these calming hues will create a calming space.



Amthal Karim, Head of Design at Furniture And Choice comments:



1. Style a modern haven with brown



Brown is the natural choice when talking about earth tones but it’s no longer just about rustic style. In this trend update, brown no longer has that outdated feeling and now leans towards luxe with muted tones like beige or camel on the walls. That’s not to say that darker browns are out - they can be used to accentuate parts of the room like shelving for an alcove. This will draw the eye upwards and serve as a backdrop for neutral, cream and beige accessories.



Prioritising clean lines and smart curves when choosing furniture will give a brown palette that luxe, organic feel. Even though we’re moving away from a completely rustic look it’s important to make the space feel like a cosy cocoon. Think of what you’d like to surround yourself with in your safe place. Whether it's layering with cosy blankets, indoor plants to uplift your space or a lamp for that soft glow and ambience, texture is essential in grounding the room. Dark wood is also making a comeback after years of light oak woods so choose wooden accents like teak or walnut to bring out that warm and cosy style.



2. It’s all about vibrance with terracotta



Dopamine décor is all the rage on social media and it’s not just about primary colours. Using an earth tone that’s a mix of orange and terracotta will not only inject energy and happiness into your living room, it will also add depth to your interior. After all, terracotta is the trending earth tone if you feel like your walls need a dopamine boost.



Even though we’re moving away from rustic style decor, lean into the biophilic side of this trend. It’s only natural anyway (get the pun?) since terracotta has always been linked to the earth and farming. Emphasise natural materials like wood to bring the outdoors in but stick to clean, modern silhouettes when choosing furniture - especially for your sofa! With such a bold wall colour it’s best to keep the rest of your decor simple. Choose abstract shapes when accessorising like an arch-shaped candlestick or a mushroom-shaped lamp. The lighting should also be soft for a relaxing ambience.



3. Rest and retreat with sage green



As the poster child of nature, green is the obvious choice for earth tones especially if you’re in the mood to refresh your space. A light green like sage or mint will add a modern twist to your walls while still grounding the room.



The key is to think of sage or mint green as a neutral. The light and fresh undertones of mint green allow us to dress up the space with modern accents. Think green or blue glass accessories to complement the calming backdrop. Take a leaf from Art Deco design and incorporate brass and dark wood accents for a stylish contrast.



Read our cosy living room ideas guide for more ways to turn your space into a relaxing retreat.



