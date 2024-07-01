Rudells showroom will feature some of the world’s most prestigious jewellery brands and will also be the exclusive home of Patek Philippe in the city

Wolverhampton and Harborne based luxury jewellery and watch retailer, Rudell the Jewellers, has announced that they are to open their third showroom in the heart of Birmingham City Centre.



Rudells were founded in Wolverhampton in the 1930’s and subsequently opened their Harborne showroom in the 1980’s. Home to iconic jewellery and watch brands including Patek Philippe, Rudells has been searching for new premises in Birmingham for several years.



Rudells Managing Director, Jon Weston, said “I have been looking for the perfect premises in Birmingham for some time, but nowhere had the right feel to it - until now - and I am delighted that we will be partnering with Patek Philippe, coupled with renowned jewellery, Rudell quality, service and value in the heart of the city on New Street. This will be a very exciting luxurious addition to the city centre”



At 4000 square feet over two floors, the new Rudells showroom will feature some of the world’s most prestigious jewellery brands and will also be the exclusive home of Patek Philippe in the city. The showroom will bring an unparalleled level of luxury and elegance and all of Rudells in-house jewellery collections will enhance what is sure to be a beautifully designed and appointed environment with some unique features.



Adrian Lurshay, Managing Director of Patek Philippe UK added “We feel honoured to be part of the Rudells expansion, being present now at the new Birmingham store. The level of commitment and service to their clients is second to none and we are confident that the clients will enjoy a unique experience in the new Patek Philippe space”.



Nina Meeks of Hortons’ Estate Limited, which owns and manages the property, said: “Rudells is an historic local brand and a welcome addition to the Burlington Arcade. Its arrival greatly complements a strong collective of existing occupiers and is sure to prove extremely popular with consumers. We look forward to working with Rudells in the years to come.”



Work to transform the recently vacated premises will commence shortly and the entire Rudells team are aiming to open the new showroom at the beginning of November 2024.



Hortons was represented by Simon Smith of Wright Silverwood.



