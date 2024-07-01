The Tech Trailblazers Awards, the first independent global awards, dedicated to enterprise tech startups, has announced that nominations for its 13th edition are now open.



The Awards, which cover 13 tech categories, as well as Firestarter, Diversity, Investment and individual CxO leadership categories, are designed to recognise, celebrate and promote the hottest enterprise tech innovation from young startups from around the world, yet without the time, hassle and expense of having to attend an expensive awards ceremony to claim an award, as is required by many awards programmes.



The Tech Trailblazers Awards scheme gives lean young startups the opportunity to have their innovation presented to some of the IT industry’s leading experts in their field, reflecting its pioneering approach to enterprise IT awards. Now, in its 13th year, the scheme continues to focus on the ethos of finding innovation from anywhere in the world, from the smallest startups to more established players. This aim to highlight both up-and-coming and established talent from all regions, is reflected in the Firestarter Award for non-VC funded early-stage startups.



The categories for 2024 are:



• Artificial Intelligence

• Big Data Trailblazers

• Blockchain Trailblazers

• Cloud Trailblazers

• Containers Trailblazers

• Developer Trailblazers

• Diversity Trailblazers

• Female CxO Trailblazer

• FinTech Trailblazers

• Firestarter Trailblazers

• IoT Trailblazers

• Investment Trailblazers

• Male CxO Trailblazer

• Networking Trailblazers

• Security Trailblazers

• Storage Trailblazers

• Sustainable Trailblazers

• Telecoms Trailblazers



Rose Ross, founder and Chief Trailblazer of the Awards said: "We're delighted to open our 13th edition, which will be far from unlucky for some. We're looking forward to seeing all the great startups and innovators in enterprise tech who'll be participating this year. Here's to another great year for tech innovation from around the world."



For more information about the 2024 Tech Trailblazers Awards, or to start your nomination, click the link here , or email to innovate@techtrailblazers.com.



Follow the Tech Trailblazers on X and LinkedIn, or sign up here to receive the newsletter with the Awards news, updates and timelines.



About the Tech Trailblazers Awards



Tech Trailblazers is a new concept in awards, designed explicitly for smaller businesses and startups that are 7 years old or less and at C-series funding or below. The Awards have low barriers to entry and not only recognise startup innovation but promote winners and runners up. www.techtrailblazers.com.



Media contact:



Vicki Porter

Omarketing (for The Tech Trailblazers)

vicki@omarketing.com

UK: +44 (0)20 8255 5225