We have captured deep insights in our UX research work and will use this to deliver best in class legal software

08 July 2024 - Leading independent legal software provider Osprey Approach is delighted to announce that it has partnered with award-winning UX consultancy Full Clarity to enhance its software platform user experience, helping to ensure that Osprey delivers the best in market solution for its clients.



In what is its biggest investment to date, the project intends to elevate Osprey’s case management legal software by simplifying legal work in all its forms, whilst providing an environment for continuous, customer-led improvement and innovation, so that legal professionals can easily save time and use the system to perform at their best.



Working closely with Full Clarity, whose clients include Harrods and ITV, the first phase of the project is complete. This comprised a series of UX research workshops to identify opportunities across Osprey’s platform to improve the usability and enhance the user experience. Considering client feedback requests and market needs, Full Clarity will now move into the ideate and design phases of the project.



Chelsea Goldsby, operations director at Osprey Approach said: “This is a really exciting time for Osprey Approach as we make further innovations to our software. Since its inception over 30 years ago, our feature-rich software has continued to evolve to meet the operational needs of SME law firms.



“We recognise the challenges of learning and implementing a new legal software system in a law firm and, through our partnership and investment with Full Clarity, we will introduce a number of UX best practices that will reduce those barriers further, so that Osprey’s powerful features are easily adopted and accessible for all employees in a firm to use to their best advantage.



“Having completed the first phase of this long-term investment project, we are excited to see these plans come to fruition with the first updates being delivered later this year.”



Ed Kemp, UX Director at Full Clarity, added: “In a competitive landscape, a good user experience is no longer an optional extra; it must be at the core of every touchpoint and interaction. We put UX research and UX/UI design at the heart of all our projects, and we are really excited to partner with Osprey Approach to help elevate the user experience on its feature rich software platform. We have captured deep insights in our UX research work and will use this to deliver best in class legal software, easy and intuitive for everyone in the firm to use and navigate.”



-END RELEASE-



Media enquiries to:

Sarah Amies, pr consultant, on behalf of Osprey Approach

+44 (0)7811 133973 sarahamies@pracctice.net



Paul Allen, Rise PR, on behalf of Full Clarity

+44 (0) 7515 199 487 paul@risepr.co.uk



About Osprey Approach

We make running a law firm easier

Osprey Approach provides an all-in-one, legal accounting, practice, and case management software solution to SME law firms. With over 30 years’ experience in the legal software sector, our software solution and dedicated partnership helps make running a law firm easier.



Osprey Approach is a fully integrated solution that provides legal accounting, time recording, billing, client management, business intelligence, client portal, configurable sector-specific workflows, document production and case management features and functionality.



Our powerful and comprehensive, multi-device software has helped thousands of lawyers to run a profitable firm and deliver excellent client care. Integrated with Microsoft Office Applications plus other key legal software providers such as Lexis Smart Forms, InfoTrack, DocuSign, and TextAnywhere, Osprey helps you manage every facet of your legal practice.



Find out more at www.ospreyapproach.com



About Full Clarity

Founded in 2018, Full Clarity is an award-winning UX consultancy that helps clients such as ITV and Harrods with major transformation projects. Its consultants are experts in delivering data-driven, end-to-end solutions that balance the relentless pursuit of the optimal user experience with robust, scalable, cutting-edge technology. Working with B2B software SMEs, and backed by expert knowledge and years of experience, it solves highly complex user and technical problems with intuitive, easy-to-use solutions.



It always looks to build long-term collaborative relationships with partner clients and offer a high-quality personal service while delivering best-in-class software solutions.



Learn more at www.fullclarity.co.uk