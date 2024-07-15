These launches are the first of a series of new and innovative features we’ll be releasing over the coming months.

Reach ATS, a leading provider of applicant tracking system (ATS) software, is excited to announce the launch of its updated ATS platform featuring a modernised interface designed to improve usability and navigation.



Alongside this update, Reach ATS is proud to unveil a dedicated new mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices, that will untether recruiters from the confines of desktop ATS systems; empowering them to seamlessly manage their recruitment anytime, anywhere.



Improved User Experience with Reach ATS's Redesigned Interface



The Reach ATS software streamlines workflows, reduces administrative time, and enhances efficiency across the recruitment process.



With a focus on innovation and user experience, Reach ATS helps organisations attract, engage, and hire top talent efficiently.



The trusted and customisable ATS has been re-skinned to offer an even more contemporary, intuitive design. This updated look and feel will further improve the user experience for recruitment professionals.



Stay Connected with the Reach ATS Mobile App



Alongside the new-look software, Reach ATS has launched a companion mobile app, allowing users to oversee recruitment activities on the go. Whether in the office, travelling, or working remotely, the Reach ATS app allows continuous connectivity and control over hiring processes.



Key features of the Reach ATS mobile app include:



• Simple clear dashboard to review the status of current jobs

• Access and review all vacancies and candidates

• Review and manage job requisitions

• Access to your interview calendar

• Review and check all recent activities and tasks.



Marketing Director, Richard Astbury said:



“We’re absolutely delighted with the new look and feel for Reach. We’ve had some really positive feedback already. The companion app is a brilliant addition to our recruitment software toolkit and beautifully complements our desktop ATS.”



“These launches are the first of a series of new and innovative features we’ll be releasing over the coming months. As always, we’re committed to providing recruitment technology with the human touch.”







About Reach ATS

We’re a group of passionate experts who love what we do. With years of experience in HR, recruitment, talent attraction, sales, advertising, and software solutions, we’ve made it our business to revolutionise the hiring process.



Reach ATS was born out of a desire to streamline the workflows that slow down the hiring process.

Since its inception in 2011, Reach has been leading the way, offering an innovative applicant tracking system (ATS) that merges top-notch recruitment software with expert candidate attraction strategies.

(Visit Apple’s App Store or Google Play to download the Reach ATS App.)