Leading aesthetics chain, Thérapie Clinic, continues to pave the way for doctor-led cosmetic injections, laser hair removal, advanced skin, body sculpting and women’s health treatments. Since opening its doors over 20 years ago as a family-owned and operated company, Thérapie Clinic has now established itself as Europe’s No. 1 aesthetic clinic.



The brand has shown remarkable resilience, surviving the challenging lockdown period and continuing to grow tremendously.* Notably, the number of cosmetic injection appointments alone has risen impressively by 20% from 2022 to 2023, reflecting the increasing demand for their top-tier medically-led treatments. Their clinic offering has also grown in size across the UK since 2021 as they opened 30+ locations.



EXPANSION AND JOB CREATION

In line with their ambitious growth strategy, Thérapie Clinic is set to open 50 new clinics throughout the UK over the next three years. This expansion will create 800 new job opportunities, underscoring the brand's commitment to supporting local economies and providing high-quality employment. Additionally, five more clinics will open across the UK this year alone, further solidifying Thérapie Clinic's presence and accessibility.



A COMMITMENT TO REGULATING THE AESTHETICS INDUSTRY

Thérapie Clinic is committed to leading the way in the regulation of the injectables industry. The brand upholds stringent standards to ensure that all procedures are safe, effective and administered by qualified professionals.* Their team of medical experts undergoes continuous training and adheres to the highest ethical practices to protect customers and ensure they receive the highest quality of care nationwide.



A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE

75+ Clinics Worldwide: Thérapie Clinic’s extensive network spans multiple countries, offering exceptional services to a broad clientele.

200+ Qualified Doctors: The brand prides itself on having a highly skilled team of over 200 qualified doctors, ensuring the highest standards of care.

20+ Years in Business: With over two decades of industry experience, Thérapie Clinic has built a legacy of trust and excellence.

10 Million+ Treatments: The clinic's expertise is demonstrated by the over 10 million treatments successfully performed.





A WORD FROM LEADERSHIP

"We are saddened by the recent news of Sk:n Clinics and its impact on staff, clients and the industry and we are here to show our support by offering advice and recruitment opportunities to those affected. I would like to reassure our valued clients in Ireland, the UK and NYC Thérapie Clinic remains a trusted aesthetic partner. Our unwavering commitment to safe, effective and accessible treatments has fueled our growth. We are excited to expand our footprint within our biggest market, the UK, creating 800 jobs over the next 3 years while continuing to serve clients with the highest standards of car and most advanced treatments." - Phillip McGlade, CEO of Thérapie Clinic



LOOKING AHEAD

Thérapie Clinic remains dedicated to innovation and excellence in the field of aesthetics. As they expand their reach and services, they continue to uphold their core values of responsibility, quality and client satisfaction.



For further information, treatment review enquiries or interview time with a Thérapie Clinic representatives, please contact therapieclinic@aisle8.com



About Thérapie Clinic:

Thérapie Clinic is Europe’s No.1 Medical Aesthetic Clinic. Established over 20 years ago as a family-run business, Thérapie Clinic has grown to operate over 75 clinics worldwide, with a commitment to excellence and responsible aesthetics.



MORE INFORMATION



*COVID-19 had an impact on the aesthetics industry as a whole between 2019-20 as clinics were forced to close due to restrictions.



** Thérapie Clinic grew by +80% between 2020-2022.



***Regulation - Thérapie Clinic maintains the highest standards by hiring only Surgeons, Doctors, Dentists and Nurse Prescribers only for their Injectable treatments.



Their operations are governed by HIS in Scotland and RQIA in NI, ensuring compliance with rigorous healthcare regulations. They have implemented their standards throughout their entire group to maintain consistent standards.



Thérapie Clinic is proud to be Allergan's largest account globally, with 15 of their dedicated employees working directly with us to ensure our industry-leading practices.



Their Healthcare Practitioners (HCPs) are among the most experienced in the field. Their Injectable Department is a point of pride, offering a structured career pathway and continuous professional development for all our HCPs, of which we currently have 250 in the UK alone.