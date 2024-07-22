The Excel Games will run for the duration of the Olympics and Paralympics Events, from 26th July until 8th September 2024.

Excel Networking Solutions, a leading provider of copper and optical fibre infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce the launch of ‘The Excel Games’, a dynamic summer competition inspired by the upcoming Summer Olympics 2024. The Excel Games will run for the duration of the Olympics and Paralympics Events, from 26th July until 8th September 2024.



This competition aims to engage customers through a series of interactive online games and events, fostering a sense of community and competition in the spirit of the Olympics.



As the world prepares to unite and celebrate athletic excellence, Excel Networking Solutions is channeling the energy and excitement of the Summer Olympics into a unique and engaging customer experience. The Excel Games will offer customers the chance to participate in a variety of online activities, earn points, and gain entries into a prize draw.







Key Highlights of the Excel Games:



Interactive Online Games: Customers can participate in a range of fun and challenging online games designed to test their skills and knowledge whilst discovering more about Excel’s offering. The games will change each week, ensuring fresh and exciting challenges throughout the campaign.



Points and Rewards: Participants will earn points for each game they play, which will be accumulated to increase their chances of winning in the prize draw.



Leaderboard Rankings: Players will have the opportunity to climb a leaderboard in each online game, allowing them to rank their position against colleagues and peers within the industry, adding an extra layer of competition and excitement.



Exclusive Prizes: Exciting prizes, including a 12-month Peloton+ membership, a FITT Cube, a NutriBullet Blender and several vouchers, will be up for grabs. The top performers in each event will be rewarded with vouchers earning gold, silver, and bronze digital medals, whilst every game played will give the player an opportunity to earn more points into the prize draw.



Community Engagement: The Excel Games will provide a platform for organisations with a direct business relationship with Excel to connect, compete, and share their experiences, fostering a sense of camaraderie and community.







“We are thrilled to launch ‘The Excel Games’ as a tribute to the Summer Olympics 2024,” said Ross McLetchie, UK Sales Director of Excel Networking Solutions. “The Olympics represents the pinnacle of global competition and achievement, values that resonate deeply with our commitment to excellence and innovation in the datacom industry. Through this competition, we aim to engage our customers in a fun and meaningful way, while celebrating the spirit of the Olympics.”



As a global organisation with a strong presence across Europe and the Middle East, Excel Networking Solutions works closely with distribution partners and installers worldwide to deliver high-performance networking solutions. The Excel Games competition underscores the organisation’s commitment to connecting people and businesses, just as the Olympics connects athletes from around the world.



Excel Networking Solutions invites all customers and partners to join ‘The Excel Games’ and be part of this exciting journey.



Click here for more details on how to participate.





For further details or enquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Bishop

International Marketing Manager

rebecca.bishop@mayflex.com

0121 326 2313