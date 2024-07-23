Devon, UK, 23rd July 2024 – Climb Channel Solutions, an international speciality technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) today announced that it has entered into a partner agreement with CTERA, the leader in edge-to-cloud file services. Climb will offer CTERA solutions in the UK, Ireland, the Nordics, and the Netherlands.



This partnership offers Climb’s partners access to the CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform, which enables enterprises and service providers to transform enterprise file services with elastic scalability, edge-to-cloud access, and ransomware protection for data resiliency, in private or hybrid cloud configurations.



For regulatory compliance issues including data retention and auditability, the CTERA platform ensures data maintains its integrity and is retained to meet specific auditing needs. This is especially important in light of new regulations, such as DORA and NIS2 coming into force within the next year.



“Climb Channel Solutions is a leading distributor of the most advanced cloud technologies supporting resellers and enables its customers to easily access and deploy disruptive and innovative technologies and services that address today’s biggest data center challenges,” said Michael Amselem, CRO, CTERA. “We are excited to partner with Climb to further expand our customer base and propel our partner program to the next level in the UK, Ireland, Nordics, and Netherland regions where we see a major appetite for adoption for a more modern, nimble, and secure suite of data services for multi and hybrid cloud environments.”



The CTERA Partner Program supports channel partners in delivering the highest value to their customers. The program is designed to guarantee partners have access to a full set of resources, tools, and support during and after the sales cycle. The CTERA Partner Program balances competency-based requirements with tangible benefits and enhanced incentives to drive a recurring revenue continuum.



“We’re excited to add CTERA to our portfolio and enhance our File Service portfolio. Offering the solution in the UK, Ireland, the Nordics and the Netherlands is in line with our expansion plans across EMEA and pushing emerging technologies into those markets.”, comments Gerard Brophy, CRO at Climb Channel Solutions. “The CTERA Platform allows our partners to offer another layer of data retention and audit capabilities, which has become more and more important in line with new compliance laws coming into play across the EU, such as DORA and NIS2.”





For more information and to stay up to date, visit Climb’s website https://www.climbcs.com/uk/vendors/ctera/ or get in touch on +44 1364 655 200 or info@climbcs.co.uk





About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions is a global speciality technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualisation & Cloud, and Software Application & Lifecyle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide.

Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB).





About CTERA



CTERA is a leading hybrid cloud data platform that provides a cloud-native global file system over public and private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to help gain control of their data for optimal edge performance, data insight, and governance. CTERA is at the core of hybrid cloud transformations of some of the world’s largest banks, healthcare organizations, global media groups, and government agencies, in deployments that scale to tens of petabytes. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.





