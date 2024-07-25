Tropicandi - a hybrid trend that combines the dreamy Palm Springs colour palette with a touch of Scandinavian cool

When it’s sunny, even your décor wants to shine. Get to know more about Tropicandi - a hybrid trend that combines the dreamy Palm Springs colour palette with a touch of Scandinavian cool.



Amthal Karim, Head of Design at Furniture And Choice comments:



“Tropicandi celebrates the best of summer with its bold and cheerful style. Bringing together tropical décor and Scandinavian style may seem surprising initially but they have more similarities than you think! For one thing, they both bring touches of the outdoors inside through their décor.



Tropicandi takes a lot of inspiration from Palm Springs design. Think airy open plan living with retro-inspired pieces and splashes of colour. Combine that with Scandi’s sleek, minimal style and you get a cheerful summer vibe that’s fresh, chic and utterly Instagrammable.



The Tropicandi colour palette has to include peach - after all, what’s Palm Springs style without peach and sky blue? Sage green and light pink are also colours originally part of the popular design trend so channel that retro aesthetic by introducing dreamy California tones. The key element is to make the most of your natural lighting. The sunshine streaming into your home is the magic ingredient to make it feel like you’re chilling at a celeb pad in LA.



Neutral touches are also essential in creating this look. Taking inspiration from the Palm Springs desert, earthy tones are the way to go as well as crisp whites to evoke the clear sky. Bringing in splashes of pastel colours will also accentuate the retro motel aesthetic - think flamingo pink or teal tints for that fresh and funky pop of colour.



What else makes Tropicandi stand out? It’s the subtle glamour thanks to its Palm Springs influence. Accessories go hand in hand with making this colour palette stand out. Pay homage to its retro roots by giving pastels more vibrance and meaning. Pick soft furnishings with patterns like a cushion with stripes or a colourful throw to match the summery look. It’s also not Tropicandi without palm trees and sunshine so if you have any photos of your holiday snaps lying around it’s a good idea to frame up and display them.



Tropicandi also brings together tropical and Scandi decor’s shared love of natural materials. Wood plays an important part in bringing this trend to life through furniture, flooring or accessories. A wooden dining set or coffee table helps highlight both tropical style and Scandi elements thanks to their relaxing texture.



There’s also no such thing as too many plants for this trend! The California aesthetic doesn’t stop here with palms and monsteras. Hanging plants like pothos or ivy also fit right in and complete the tropical touches.”



For more ideas, read our guide on Tropicandi to achieve this look at home.



