Ashburton, Devon, 25th July 2024 –Climb Channel Solutions, an international speciality technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announces a new partnership with Redstor, a global leader in cloud backup and recovery. Climb will offer Redstor to reseller partners in the UK and Ireland.





Redstor provides IT Service Providers with the capability to safeguard their clients’ data across various platforms, including M365, Azure, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Xero and Quickbooks. No other provider presents the option to back up and recover these workloads via a multi-tenant, easy-to-use interface.





“We are thrilled to partner with Climb Channel Solutions, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Jo Holliday, VP of Global Sales at Redstor. "This partnership will allow us to extend our reach and continue growing our business, ensuring that more organisations benefit from our cutting-edge technology and robust data protection solutions. We’re excited to work together to drive success and enhance cyber resilience for IT Service Providers worldwide."



The collaboration between Redstor and Climb marks a significant step in Redstor’s mission to empower the IT Channel with unparalleled Cyber Resilience. IT Service Providers can confidently rely on the unified application, RedApp, for centralised backup and recovery. Their innovative suite, featuring InstantData™ technology and AI malware detection, ensures rapid data recovery and seamless compliance. By protecting data across cloud, SaaS, and on-premise environments, Redstor safeguards essential data against accidents, attacks, and ransomware.



“We are excited to add Redstor to our growing Climb portfolio, allowing our VAR and MSP partners to offer cloud backup and recovery”, commented Climb’s CRO Gerard Brophy. “Offering the Redstor platform further enables Climb to provide a complete suite of software solutions right through the Software Supply Chain, making us the go-to distributor."





For more information and to stay up to date, visit Climb’s website https://www.climbcs.com/uk/vendors/redstor/ or get in touch on +44 1364 655 200 or info@climbcs.co.uk.





About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions is a global speciality technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualisation & Cloud, and Software Application & Lifecyle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide.

Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.climbcs.com/uk, call +44 1364 655 200, and connect with us on LinkedIn!





About Redstor



For IT Service Providers, Redstor offers centralised backup and recovery through its unified RedApp application, AI-powered malware detection, multiple daily backups, and offsite immutable copies. With customisable retention policies and innovative solutions, Redstor delivers revenue retention, enhances margins, and simple pricing, enabling partners to thrive competitively.



