London, UK – 29th July 2024 - The Tech Trailblazers Awards is pleased to announce the addition of two distinguished industry experts, Ian Ellis and Chris Holscher, to its 2024 judging panel. The esteemed professionals bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, further solidifying the credibility and prestige of the Awards program, now in its 13th year.



Ian Ellis

Ian is a seasoned technology strategist renowned for his exceptional ability to drive C-level stakeholder engagement across some of the world’s leading organisations, including Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Prudential Financial, Microsoft, and Bank of Ireland. His expertise lies in aligning high-level organisational objectives with technology and business strategies, fostering innovation, and engaging with the external ecosystem of emerging technologies, investors, and established tech players.



Ian is the co-founder of the OperAngels syndicate, a group of industry experts focused on angel investments in the enterprise tech and cybersecurity spaces. He also founded Enterprise Tech London and played a pivotal role in the Accenture FinTech Innovation Lab in London. Ian holds a BA in Economics & Information Studies from University College Dublin and an MSc in Analysis, Design & Management of Information Systems from the London School of Economics.



Ian's global experience, having worked in London, New York, and Dublin, coupled with his specialises in technology strategy, innovation outreach, and early-stage investing, makes him a valuable addition to the Tech Trailblazers Awards’ panel.



Chris Holscher

Chris is an expert in Analyst Relations Management specialising in B2B tech startups and scaleups. His work focuses on helping young vendors leverage the powers of industry analysts systematically and aligned to their actual priorities along the maturity cycle. Chris has a proven track record in gaining qualified visibility for emerging vendors, accelerating the journey to market breakthrough and unlocking better investment.



Aside his work with amazing startups and VCs/accelerators, Chris also leads the "State of Startups with Industry Analysts" (SSIA) research programme with the University of Edinburgh Business School creating the most comprehensive data-based knowledge asset on the matter globally. On the back of the SSIA insights, Chris co-authored the startup chapter in "Analysts on Analyst Relations" – a peek into the minds of industry analysts. The IIAR named Chris a global top 10 AR expert.



Chris's deep understanding of what industry analysts look for in B2B tech startups that challenge big incumbents and disrupt markets will undoubtedly enrich the judging process at the Tech Trailblazers Awards.



“Gaining qualified visibility is a priority for startups! Going into year 13, the Tech Trailblazer Awards are a beacon for those seeking out true innovators. I for one, can’t wait to look into this year's competitors!” said Chris Holscher



Rose Ross, Founder and Chief Trailblazer of the Tech Trailblazers Awards said: “Both Ian and Chris have been enthusiastic supporters of the Awards over the years. They are passionate ambassadors of emerging technology companies in enterprise tech and both understand how to successfully navigate the startup journey. That’s why they are much valued additions to our judging panel. Thank you and extending a warm trailblazers welcome to the tribe!”



Full List of Judges

To see the complete list of the esteemed judges for the 2024 Tech Trailblazers Awards, visit here.



About the Tech Trailblazers Awards

The Tech Trailblazers Awards is a global recognition platform for enterprise technology startups, celebrating innovation, impact, and entrepreneurial excellence. Participating in the Awards offers startups unparalleled networking opportunities, potential global exposure, and the prestige of being recognised as a leader in their field.



The Awards cover various categories, including AI, big data, blockchain, cloud, fintech, IoT, and sustainable tech. Winning or even participating in the Tech Trailblazers Awards can catalyse funding conversations, boost brand recognition, and provide invaluable industry connections.



Key Dates

• Early Bird discount ends: 31 July 2024

• Entries Close: 20 August 2024

• Winners Announced: November 2024



For more information on how to enter, the benefits of participation, and insights from previous winners, visit Tech Trailblazers Awards.



