This trend is all about making you happy, surrounding yourself with vivid colours and patterns, and injecting personality and fun into your home

Want to fill your home with colours and joy? Discover the mood-boosting qualities of dopamine décor and how its colourful style has an impact on our wellbeing.



Amanda Bailey-Rook, Senior Stylist and Creative Coordinator at Furniture And Choice comments:



“Dopamine décor gets its name from the brain’s happy hormone that generates feelings of pleasure and satisfaction. This trend is all about making you happy, surrounding yourself with vivid colours and patterns, and injecting personality and fun into your home.



The trend which gained popularity on TikTok is now connected with using your surroundings to boost your mental health. Especially after the last few years, having a safe space where you can retreat to after a long day is so important.



Since home is where you should feel most comfortable, why not create a space that sparks joy? Just like listening to your favourite song or being inspired after reading a book, introducing dopamine décor to your home is supposed to make you feel happy. Dopamine décor invites you to lean into the playful and whimsical side of your personality. Ask yourself how your inner child imagines their home to be decorated or what colours make you light up when you think about them.



Dopamine décor is ultimately led by personal taste and what you love, so no colours are really off the table. If you want to start small, neutral walls bring balance to the room then bring in the bright colours for a punchy contrast. Strong dopamine colours are yellow, pink, bright blues, zesty oranges and bright shades of green. If you want to combine colours, then blue and pink or green and orange work well together. However, it’s only natural that not all colour combinations work well together. It’s best to avoid red and green or purple and yellow, as these combinations make the room feel outdated.



As we’re on the subject of colour, it’s important to pick shades that match the energy of the room. For example, the kitchen-diner versus a reading corner have very different vibes so it’s best to go with colours that reflect this. Choosing yellow or orange for the kitchen-diner is a great pick since it’s a place that’s often buzzing with activity. It works in small touches like crockery or as a statement with a feature wall.



If punchy accents don’t satisfy you, colour blocking is the way to go. Take your pick when experimenting with this paint technique - block out one or two feature walls, highlight a chimney breast or add a pop of colour contrast to your skirting boards. Another great tip would be if you have built-in alcove units or shelving, you could paint those in a bright colour of your choice to create a stand-out feature.



It’s not just colours that make this look. Zingy patterns, funky shapes and cosy textures help make dopamine décor not just look good but also create a comfy space. It’s a décor trend that engages with the senses whether it’s sight, touch or smell. Turn on your favourite playlist and choose a room scent that you love - now that’s a mood!”



For more ideas, read our guide on dopamine décor



Product:

Product name: Mae

Product link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/living-room-furniture/sofa...

Price: 499.99 GBP



Credit

Name: Amanda Bailey-Rook

Title: Senior Stylist and Creative Coordinator



Comment and Images

Company: Furniture And Choice



ENDS

For more information email press@furniturechoice.co.uk or visit our Press Centre.