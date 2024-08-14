UK wholesale jewellery supplier SilverJD has launched a stunning new collection of Cubic Zirconia-incorporated sterling silver designs ready for the busiest shopping period of the year. Retailers can build their Christmas gift ranges from a selection of high quality, stylishly designed rings and earrings to delight customers and maximise sales through the holiday season.



SilverJD is backed by a team of jewellery experts with over 20 years of industry experience. Since it was founded in 2020, the company has become a trusted name in the UK wholesale silver jewellery industry. Retailers looking for premium white-label silver jewellery have been impressed by the quality, designs and competitive prices offered within the extensive SilverJD range, as well as the service and guidance given by the expert team.



The silver jewellery industry is known for both innovation and a love of classic designs. The team at SilverJD keep ahead of the curve with market research and trend analysis so that they can develop their collections with offerings to suit all. They release at least 10 jewellery lines annually, ensuring that buyers can always select something new and fresh to meet the needs of their customers. They are keen to operate sustainably and so have created ranges of sustainable and ethically sourced jewellery.



The new collection of Cubic Zirconia-incorporated sterling silver pieces reflects the research and development that has been put into the designs, and the craftsmanship of SilverJDs exclusive manufacturing partner. The team have applied their decades of experience in customer taste as well as knowledge of upcoming trends to create a collection that is both tempting to consumers and keenly priced, allowing retailers to confidently offer these pieces to their discerning clientele with a healthy profit margin.



Retailers should be able to concentrate on what they do best - selling - so SilverJD offer their collection of complete, white-label jewellery as a finished product, meaning that retailers don’t need to worry about design development, negotiating with manufacturers, sample testing, import rules and all the other hurdles that come with developing a finished product. As the renowned sterling silver jewellery supplier in the UK, SilverJD’s reputation of trust and quality, was earned from their years of service and strong relationships within the jewellery industry.



As retailers prepare for a busy Christmas shopping season, SilverJD have prepared everything they need for a successful jewellery sales period. The new sterling silver range of earrings and rings with stunning Cubic Zirconia will sparkle on the shelves and under trees across the UK this Christmas.



For more information on SilverJD's new collection and to explore their full range of products, visit https://www.silverjd.co.uk/



