London, UK, 15 August, 2024 - Aldridge Security, the UK and Ireland's largest security and locking product wholesaler, has overhauled its operations after implementing Forterro’s ERP and Warehouse Management Solution, Orderwise.



The implementation enabled Aldridge Security to boost productivity and efficiency, resulting in significant upturns in e-commerce, customer service and inventory management.



Aldridge Security works with organisations such as locksmiths, architectural ironmongers, builders merchants and DIY shops, offering more than 25,000 different products from its Birmingham and Manchester branches. It is a supporter of independent businesses, with a pledge not to supply large DIY chains, but was facing the evolving demands of a market seeking faster and more efficient services.



Aldridge Security's switch to Orderwise marked a real turning point for the business.



“Orderwise has genuinely helped us to grow, and we’re still scratching the surface of where it can go next,” said Patrick Cook, MD, Aldridge Security. "We knew we needed to be faster, more efficient, and to deliver even better customer service, and Orderwise has helped on all counts."



Alridge’s previous approach to customer service, especially in handling returns, included navigating a maze of third-party systems. Orderwise has streamlined this into a seamless, integrated process and a single source of truth for the organisation’s data.



E-commerce has also taken a leap forward. Previously, updating the website with product changes was a manual, time-intensive task. With Orderwise, these updates became automatic, saving three hours every single day. This meant the team could focus more on providing greater quality customer service. This has meant an increase of 9.5% in web order value and 48% growth in average goods received per operator rate.



Distribution and inventory management also saw drastic improvement. The previous system frequently extended employees' work beyond the 8pm cutoff, leading to logistical challenges and excessive staff overtime. Orderwise introduced new levels of efficiency, enabling operations to conclude within the set hours.



The once complex task of inventory management has now become manageable. Full visibility and control over every stock item meant managing vast resources became less about guesswork and more about strategic planning.



“Aldridge Security is one of a kind, known throughout the industry as a business of integrity, and of service and product excellence," said Jon Roberts, Director, Forterro. "It also knew that it needed to modernise, and we are delighted that it chose Forterro to do so. Orderwise is a compelling ERP solution and one that helps users with digital transformation and accelerating growth."



Orderwise is an ERP solution that provides wholesalers, distributors, retailers and manufacturers with a platform for growth. It’s used by stock-focused businesses across the UK to automate order management, stock management, warehouse management, ecommerce, point of sale, business intelligence, transport management, financials and more.



About Forterro®



Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software – with strongholds in Europe's top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, its 1,600+ employees provide and support software for more than 13,000 industrial businesses. Its products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography and each is designed to strengthen and accelerate customers' ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively.



