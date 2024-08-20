An autumn palette should be like a pumpkin spice latte - spicy, nature-infused and with a shot of cream. Let these flavours inspire you this season

An autumn palette should be like a pumpkin spice latte - spicy, nature-infused and with a shot of cream. Let these flavours inspire you this season with cinnamon browns, creamy neutrals and terracotta taking centre stage with your interiors.



Amthal Karim, Head of Design at Furniture And Choice comments:



“It can’t be denied that brown is having its moment. In fact, we’re predicting brown tones to be even more popular (and moodier) as the temperature drops. Brown tones have had a resurgence over the last few years and there’s a wide range to choose from - light milky lattes or beige, golden caramels, dark chocolate and mochas.



Brown’s popularity is linked to the rise of earth tones which take inspiration from the outdoors. Biophilic in nature, earth tones like brown, rust and terracotta create a sense of calm and ground the room.



Choosing brown as a wall colour will make your room feel like a cosy cocoon - perfect for those nights when you just want to stay in and watch Netflix. As people move away from stark whites and cold greys, paint companies have started to highlight this.



Dulux likens brown's rise in popularity with the quiet luxury trend where less is more and for 2024 there’s a selection of brown paint tones like Egyptian Cotton, Warm Truffle and Perfectly Taupe. For Autumn/Winter 2024, Pantone has noted a shift in colour trends with a more retro influence featuring ‘nature-based hues and natural and honest neutrals’. (Pantone reveals “a shift in mood” for LFW AW24 colour trend report). This includes a Pantone 16-1429 ‘Sunburn’ an elegant, burnished brown and Pantone 19-2311 ‘Eggplant’ a tasteful brownish-purple colour.



Now the question is - what shade of brown is the best? What we love about brown tones is also that there are so many undertones to choose from and what matches your room’s vibe.



Choosing a light brown like camel or beige on the walls will give your living room a luxe feel and a more contemporary touch. They are also super easy to pair with darker brown accents, cream and off-white, pinks and deep blues for contrast. Brown shades with a red or orange undertone will warm up the room and give it that dopamine boost that’s so on trend. That’s not to say darker browns are out. Shades like espresso or mocha can be used to highlight parts of the room like shelving for an alcove. This will draw the eye upwards and serve as a backdrop for neutral, cream and beige accessories.



When it comes to brown interiors, its popularity is partly due to its adaptability. For the past two years, we have been moving away from rustic decor and towards clean lines and smart curves. This echoes the quiet luxury trend that shows no sign of dying down.



Meanwhile, darker brown tones which used to have classic connotations with stately pieces now lean towards more retro or mid-century style prioritising clean, functional design with lots of natural accents. Brown is also an ideal colour pick for your kitchen-diner if you’re inspired by the rise of the cafecore trend where you recreate the look and feel of your favourite coffee bar. You can even go the Japandi route with its love of a neutral palette and natural textures.



We know that brown is often thought of as boring but it shouldn’t be that way! Texture is a key part of bringing this trend to life. Pick natural textures that ground the room and make the space feel cosy through furniture, flooring or on the walls. With brown interiors having their roots in retro style it’s only natural that we gravitate to wooden textures and soft upholstery like faux leather, cord fabrics and boucle. It also provides the ideal backdrop for accessorising with natural textures like pampas grass that add bits of fluff to your room for a hint of boho style.”



