Tech Trailblazers seeks most innovative and diverse investors in enterprise tech

London, UK – 19th August 2024 - Global enterprise tech startup awards, the Tech Trailblazers (https://www.techtrailblazers.com), is looking for the most innovative and diverse VCs.



The Tech Trailblazers Awards originally focused on recognising enterprise tech startups, but now, as well as the Diversity Trailblazers category, has also introduced the Investment Trailblazers category to recognise the investment community that without their fuel of cash, mentoring and unrivalled industry and government connections, many great tech companies would struggle to gain traction.



The Awards provide a spotlight on VCs (as well as crowdfunding platforms, incubators, accelerators and national and regional governments) who provide innovative and groundbreaking support in the tech startup ecosystem.



The Tech Trailblazers judges want to hear from VCs (or other investors) about how they burn brightly in helping fuel startup growth. The Awards also champion startups supported by VCs up to, and including Series C, and VCs are invited to share the opportunity with their eligible portfolio startups.



Other categories for enterprise tech startups in this year’s Awards are AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud, Containers, Developer, FinTech, IoT, Networking, Security, Storage, Sustainable Tech, Telecoms, CxO and Diversity.



The Diversity Trailblazers Award is open to organisations within the enterprise tech startup ecosystem who are championing the full spectrum of diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives.



Rose Ross, Founder and Chief Trailblazer said: “VC capital is undoubtedly so much of the fuel which has powered the rise of many of the titans of enterprise technology over the last few decades. We are seeing many VCs providing innovative programs to startups, but that is not all. They work with founders to mentor and guide and open doors to businesses which would otherwise remain shut. Over the last decade, they have also encouraged diversity amongst the start-up communities, as well as within their own ranks. They have been instrumental in the success of many of our previous winners who have over the years raised billions in capital, and been acquired by some of the biggest names in tech such as Amazon Web Services, Google, HP, Microsoft and many others. The way they partner is changing and those innovative and ambassadorial shifts are welcomed and celebrated at the Tech Trailblazers.”



The 2024 Tech Trailblazers Awards is open for entries until 10th September, 23.59 Pacific Time. There are 16 categories and the Investment, Diversity, CxO and Firestarter categories are free to enter.



The winners and runners up of the Investment and Diversity Trailblazers will be invited to join the panel of esteemed judges for next year’s Awards. This will not only give them an opportunity to judge VC funded (non-compete rules apply), but also the pre-VC new kids on the blocks who are three years or younger, and yet to receive VC investment, therefore providing unprecedented access to these firestarters.



About the Tech Trailblazers Awards



The Tech Trailblazers Awards is a global recognition platform for enterprise technology startups, celebrating innovation, impact, and entrepreneurial excellence. Participating in the Awards offers startups unparalleled networking opportunities, potential global exposure, and the prestige of being recognised as a leader in their field.



The Awards cover various categories, including AI, big data, blockchain, cloud, fintech, IoT, and sustainable tech. Winning or even participating in the Tech Trailblazers Awards can catalyse funding conversations, boost brand recognition, and provide invaluable industry connections.



For more information on how to enter, the benefits of participation, and insights from previous winners, visit Tech Trailblazers Awards.



