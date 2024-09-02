By offering high-quality, reusable drinkware, we’re helping businesses promote their brand while making a positive impact on the environment.

JDR Branding, a leading supplier of promotional products, proudly announces its strengthened commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious business practices. As global awareness of environmental challenges continues to grow, JDR Branding is at the forefront of innovation, widening an already comprehensive range of reusable drinkware and eco-friendly products designed to meet the evolving needs of organisations dedicated to a greener future.



Championing Reusability with Sustainable Drinkware



JDR Branding understands that one of the most significant impacts businesses can make on the environment is through the promotion of reusable products. Reusable drinkware not only offers a practical solution for reducing single-use plastic waste but also serves as a powerful branding tool. From stainless steel water bottles to bamboo fibre coffee cups, our products are designed to be durable, stylish, and, most importantly, sustainable.



“We believe that every promotional product should reflect the values of the organisation it represents,” said Dawn Rogers, Director of JDR Branding. “By offering high-quality, reusable drinkware, we’re helping businesses promote their brand while making a positive impact on the environment.”



Eco-Friendly Innovations for a Sustainable Future



In addition to our reusable drinkware, JDR Branding is fortifying its eco-friendly product line to include a variety of sustainable options. These products are made from recycled materials, biodegradable components, and other environmentally responsible sources. From tote bags crafted from recycled plastic bottles to notebooks made from recycled paper, our collection enables organisations to make a meaningful statement about their commitment to sustainability.



JDR Branding is also proud to announce significant advancements in partnerships for the production processes of many customisable products. We have committed to many products using water-saving technologies across manufacturing facilities, reducing water consumption by up to 40%. This initiative is part of our broader strategy to minimise our own environmental footprint and contribute to global water conservation efforts.



A Commitment to the Future



At JDR Branding, we recognise that the future of our planet depends on the actions we take today. Our commitment to providing eco-friendly promotional products is not just a business strategy—it’s a responsibility we take seriously. We are dedicated to continuously seeking out new ways to reduce waste, conserve resources, and inspire our clients to join us in this important mission.



“Our goal is to lead by example in the promotional products industry,” added Dawn. “We want to empower organisations to choose products that align with their sustainability goals, ensuring that every promotional item we provide contributes to a healthier planet.”







About JDR Branding

JDR Branding is a leading supplier of promotional merchandise. We founded JDR Branding because we felt there was a gap in the market for a real personal approach to promotional merchandise. Your merchandise should be individual and customised to your business, as we should be in our way of working with you.



JDR’s customers come from a wide range of industries and sectors, from SMEs to corporates, the solutions are tailored to individual business needs.