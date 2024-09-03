Our new showroom will provide a luxurious space for our customers to explore an expanded range of exceptional jewellery, watches and gifts.

In a significant development for luxury retail in the West Midlands, Wolverhampton and Harborne based Rudell the Jewellers has announced the grand opening of a third showroom in Birmingham, featuring an impressive collection of prestigious jewellery and watch brands.



Founded in Wolverhampton in the 1930s, Rudell the Jewellers has long been a beacon of quality in the luxury market. The jeweller’s reputation for excellence was further solidified with the opening of its Harborne showroom in the 1980s. Now, with this latest expansion into Birmingham, Rudells is poised to offer an even broader selection of high-end jewellery, timepieces and gifts, reflecting its commitment to delivering excellence in quality, service and value.



This strategic expansion marks a pivotal moment for Rudells, further cementing their status as a leading name in the luxury sector within the West Midlands. The new showroom, located in the heart of Birmingham, will be an exclusive home of Patek Philippe amongst a curated selection of other brands including Chopard, FOPE, Mikimoto, Georg Jensen, MESSIKA, Mont Blanc, Roberto Coin, and their newest addition Marco Bicego.



The inclusion of these brands marks a significant milestone in Rudells’ history, bringing unparalleled luxury to the showrooms. Patek Philippe, a brand synonymous with watchmaking excellence, will now have a dedicated space within Rudells, making it the only authorised dealer in the region. Meanwhile, FOPE’s innovative and flexible designs, Mikimoto’s world-famous pearls, and Georg Jensen’s Scandinavian craftsmanship will enrich the showroom’s selection with their distinctive styles.



Amongst the already established brands, Rudells will welcome an exciting new addition to their already impressive portfolio. Marco Bicego will open a new chapter for the luxury retailer. Renowned for its exquisite Italian designs, Marco Bicego brings a fresh and distinctive touch to Rudells’ collection.



Jon Weston, Managing Director of Rudell the Jewellers, shared his excitement about the addition of the prestigious brands. “We are thrilled to bring these world-renowned brands to Birmingham,” Weston said. “Our new showroom will provide a luxurious space for our customers to explore an expanded range of exceptional jewellery, watches and gifts.”



The new showroom, located in a prime area of Birmingham, will provide a welcoming environment for customers to explore these luxury brands. With a floor space of 4,000 square feet spread over two levels, the showroom is designed to reflect Rudells’ commitment to elegance and quality. The expanded space will allow for a more comprehensive display of both the new brands and Rudells’ own in-house collections.



Rudells aims to unveil the newly expanded showroom by the beginning of November 2024, in time for the festive season. This expansion represents a major step forward for Rudells, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of luxury retail in the West Midlands for years to come.







ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Paulina Jaworska - Social Media Executive

Rudell the Jewellers

Phone: 01902 423308

Email: marketing@rudells.com

City Centre, 97 Darlington St, Wolverhampton WV1 4HB

www.rudells.com