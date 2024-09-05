TEAM is proud to join thousands of other companies globally and in the UK, committed to taking responsible business action to create a better world.

Carbon and energy management consultancy, TEAM Energy, is pleased to announce their membership to the United Nations Global Compact and the UN Global Compact Network UK, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.



With this announcement, TEAM is proud to join thousands of other companies globally and in the UK, committed to taking responsible business action to create a better world.



TEAM Energy has an embedded Carbon Reduction Strategy that aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2030. By setting an ambitious target, TEAM hopes to influence their customers and UK based organisations to act for sustainable and responsible business practices, a target they share with the UN Global Compact Network.



Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,500 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 local networks.



The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director, TEAM Energy said of joining the network:



“We are proud of our carbon reduction progress and of the net zero consulting we have been providing to organisations we partner with who are building their own sustainable pathways.



The goals of the UN Global Compact are aspirational, long-term targets for governments, business, and other stakeholders to work towards creating the future we want. We are honoured to be a member of a network that equips business with both the values and vision to help them make a meaningful contribution to people and the planet.”



Steve Kenzie, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network UK said:



"The core of the United Nations Global Compact’s mission is to support companies doing business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with ten universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.”



“We also support business taking actions to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. We are delighted and encouraged by TEAM Energy’s endorsement of our initiative.”







About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.