Biophilic design continues to play an important role this coming year, influencing and shaping colour palettes, shapes and textures. Meanwhile, colour is here to stay thanks to the popularity of dopamine décor. The rise of the smart home also sees tech being integrated as part of the interior.



Amthal Karim, Head of Design at Furniture And Choice comments:



1. Biophilic design takes the spotlight



Biophilic design will continue to take centre stage in 2025 with nature playing a big role indoors. This trend’s popularity shows no signs of going away as more people seek calming interiors to escape the hectic modern world. Biophilic design has paved the way for trends like Japandi and Feng Shui which prioritise nature and decorating with intention. What we’re seeing now are hybrid trends influenced by biophilic design like ‘warm minimalism’ a pared-back and curated style where earthy textures like stone and wood play a big role.



Thanks to biophilic design, gone are the days of cold and stark minimal interiors with warmer tones like cream, beige and camel giving the home a cosy and inviting feel. This is about warming up monochrome interiors with natural textures and giving the space a cocoon-like feel. We’re also noticing accessories taking on an abstract art feel with posters framed or sculpture-like ornaments as the focal point of the room. Styling is key here as where you place the vases or sculptures enhances the natural flow of the room.



2. Bold colour is back in vogue



Sometimes the best way is to say it with colour and 2025 looks to be all about self-expression. The dopamine décor trend making waves on TikTok is all about making you happy, surrounding yourself with vivid colours and patterns, and injecting personality and fun into your home. For this look, no colours are off the table. You can use bold colours like pink, yellow, bright blues and orange as punchy accents or you can embrace colour drenching where you paint the walls and ceiling the same tone. It’s a simple (and affordable) way to completely transform your interior will giving it a luxe feel.



Colour drenching also goes hand in hand with the recent popularity of emphasising period features of the home by giving it character and interest. Whether it’s wall panelling or alcove choosing a standalone colour drenching will make a bold statement.



For more ideas, read our guide on dopamine décor to achieve this look at home.



3. Go soft with curves and wavy shapes



Soft shapes and rounded edges naturally fit in with the room's flow, so it’s no surprise that curves and arches are still very much in. Whether through structural changes or furniture, curves help break up the sharp corners and straight lines to create an inviting and relaxing space. Transforming an alcove into an intimate corner by adding soft curves is a DIY project worth putting time and effort into or investing in a curved sofa to contrast the clean lines in the living room is also a good idea.



Curved shapes and sculptures are also prominent when choosing accessories. The popularity of the donut vase on Instagram and Pinterest has paved the way for other beautiful, ornamental sculptures to shine. Mushroom-shaped accessories are in vogue right now with mushroom touch lamps, glass mushroom lighting and fairy lights in the shape of mushrooms taking over social media. Wavy mirrors (another TikTok craze) are another great way to accent the room with their whimsical touch. They steal the spotlight by breaking up the clean lines with their soft zig zags and irregular lines.



4. Get nostalgic with deep earth tones



At the moment we’re loving relaxing earth tones like brown, orange and terracotta as they bring a dose of retro nostalgia. The popularity of earth tones also ties in with the Cafecore trend which recreates the look of your favourite coffee bar. Brown’s warm and comforting qualities help ground the room no matter which route you take. Lighter tones like beige or camel help bring out brown’s luxe vibe while mocha or espresso can be used as a rich accent helping highlight the details of the room or a colour pick for accessories. Go for clean, mid century-inspired furniture when decorating with this palette as it helps accentuate the different brown tones and adds depth to the interior.



For more ideas, read our guide on brown living room ideas to achieve this look at home.



5. Integrating tech or switching off



Integrating technology into the home used to mean it was hidden or concealed from view but now it’s starting to become part of the décor. This ‘smart home’ concept is about saving space and making your home feel seamless with built-in shelving and wall slats. A sleek media wall in your living room with this integrated design is a good example of this and complete with the cinema glow when you install LED lights into the shelving.



Alternatively, if you’re worried about relying too much on technology at home you can also create ‘switch-off’ zones which is also very trendy right now. Turning a quiet corner into a reading nook or meditation area is one way to unplug from our devices. Set the mood with the right lighting and choose a comfy armchair or meditation mat to get started.



