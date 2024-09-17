Cloud is an increasing focus for our customers and therefore also for us

London, UK, 17 September 2024 – Forterro, the European provider of software solutions to the industrial midmarket, has announced the launch of Orderwise Cloud, its solution tailored to the specific requirements of retail, wholesale, warehousing and e-commerce companies.



Orderwise has worked with companies in those sectors for more than three decades, and the launch of Orderwise Cloud will meet customers' increasing demands to bring Orderwise's features, functionality, and innovation to the cloud. It is a SaaS solution and enterprise-grade cloud platform that reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) and provides customers with enhanced security, greater accessibility and improved access to innovation, with additional functionality embedded.



“The needs of our customers are always our main priority, and the launch of Orderwise Cloud is the step that SMEs in retail, warehousing, wholesale and e-commerce have wanted,” said Carrie Tallett, Orderwise Product Manager, Forterro. “Combining our sector experience and expertise with cloud benefits such as scalability, accessibility, high availability and functionality makes a compelling prospect. Approaching digital transformation can be daunting for SMEs, and Orderwise Cloud helps accelerate that journey while also delivering improved business performance.”



Orderwise Cloud is fully integrated with eBay and Amazon and can be custom-integrated with various platforms a customer might be using. It comes with a range of features and functionality valued by companies looking to enhance or automate workflows. As a cloud product, it is fully scalable, and the reduced tech stack costs mean reduced TCO, with less specialist staff costs, no more hardware refreshes or cap-ex planning and the avoidance of unplanned spend. This frees up capital for other purposes.



Improved security is an important key focus for end-users, so it forms a key element of Orderwise Cloud. Through Forterro’s specialist teams, Orderwise provides constant monitoring of threats to reduce business and personal risk, while it also offers rapid threat investigation and response when an attack does occur.



Orderwise was acquired by Forterro in 2022, and Orderwise Cloud is the latest product in Forterro’s growing focus on delivering cloud ERP solutions, as Steve Ridgley, Director, Product Development & Research, Forterro, explains:



“Cloud is an increasing focus for our customers and therefore also for us,” he said. “Orderwise Cloud is based on 33 years of providing software to those sectors, and we have used all that accumulated learning into cloud delivery and all the benefits that come with that. It’s secure, flexible and helps customers achieve their strategic goals.”



One of the first users of Orderwise Cloud is Automated Environmental Systems (AES), one of the UK’s biggest suppliers and manufacturers of pumps and pumping equipment. AES is a long-term user of on-premise Orderwise and decided the time was right to take the business to the next level.



“Security is a major concern for us, and the additional security features in Orderwise Cloud will help us keep the business secure and protected,” said Sarah Bones, System Process Analyst, AES. “It also means we don’t need to spend valuable staff time on daily manual back-ups, and it opens up a whole range of other modules from which we can benefit. We have ambitious growth plans, and Orderwise Cloud is the ideal ERP solution to support our expansion.”



Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software – with strongholds in Europe's top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, its 1,600+ employees provide and support software for more than 13,000 industrial businesses. Its products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography and each is designed to strengthen and accelerate customers' ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively.



