Rudell the Jewellers, a beacon of luxury in the West Midlands since 1938, proudly announces the arrival of Tissot to its prestigious collection of timepieces.



Known for quality, innovation, and traditional watchmaking, Tissot joins the ranks of esteemed brands available at Rudells, including Patek Philippe, Chopard, FOPE, Mikimoto, and many more.



Tissot’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Rudells, as the brand brings over 170 years of Swiss watchmaking excellence to the jeweller’s collection. Founded in 1853 in the small Swiss town of Le Locle, Tissot has become a global leader in the industry, offering an impressive range of watches that combine cutting-edge technology with elegant aesthetics. Whether through its iconic Le Locle collection, its robust T-Touch series, or the sporty PRX models, Tissot has solidified itself as a brand that caters to a variety of tastes.



Tissot was the first to introduce mass-produced pocket watches and has since been at the forefront of introducing new technologies. Its ground-breaking T-Touch technology, which allows users to interact with their watch through touch-sensitive features, set a new standard in the industry. The brand also has a strong presence in sports, serving as the official timekeeper for major global events like FIBA Basketball, MotoGP, and Tour de France, further cementing its reputation for precision and performance.



Tissot’s broad appeal spans multiple styles and categories, from classic dress watches to technologically advanced smartwatches. The Tissot Le Locle collection, named after the brand’s birthplace, is an ode to traditional watchmaking. In contrast, the Tissot PRX models are a celebration of bold, retro-inspired designs that appeal to those with a more contemporary sense of style. The T-Touch collection is ideal for the modern adventurer, offering features like altimeters, compasses, and weather forecasts, making it a go-to for explorers and sports enthusiasts alike.



Jon Weston, Managing Director of Rudell the Jewellers, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, "We are delighted to welcome Tissot to our collection. The brand’s rich heritage and reputation align perfectly with our values. We are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to experience Tissot’s exceptional timepieces."



Established in 1938, Rudells has built a distinguished reputation for offering an exquisite range of high-end jewellery, timepieces, and gifts. With showrooms in Wolverhampton and Harborne, and now an expanded presence in Birmingham, Rudells continues to uphold its tradition of delivering exceptional quality and service. The jeweller’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its carefully curated collection. Tissot’s addition is a perfect fit, bringing both heritage and modernity to the range.



Rudells’ decision to add Tissot to its collection in Wolverhampton and Harborne underscores the jeweller’s commitment to offering a diverse range of products that cater to a wide audience. By expanding their collection with a brand like Tissot, Rudells ensures that there is a timepiece for everyone, whether they are seeking classic elegance or cutting-edge innovation.



As the festive season approaches, Rudells invites customers to visit their showrooms in Wolverhampton and Harborne to discover the new Tissot collection. The jeweller’s welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and reputation for personalised service ensure that each visit is an enjoyable experience. Whether searching for a meaningful gift for a loved one or a timeless piece to add to your own collection, Tissot’s arrival at Rudells Wolverhampton and Harborne offers a wealth of new possibilities.



With Tissot’s innovative spirit now on display, Rudell the Jewellers is well-positioned to maintain its legacy as a destination for luxury and quality in the West Midlands.



Customers are encouraged to explore the Tissot collection in Wolverhampton and Harborne and experience first hand why this brand has earned a reputation for excellence worldwide.







