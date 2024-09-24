iStorage Group, a leading innovator in hardware-encrypted data storage and cloud encryption solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Kanguru Solutions, a U.S. based leader in high-security data storage drives, duplication systems, and remote management software.



This acquisition represents a major milestone in iStorage’s mission to provide cutting-edge, easy-to-use, hardware-encrypted data storage solutions globally. The combination of iStorage and Kanguru significantly broadens the Group’s portfolio of secure, user-friendly products, offering customers a wider array of government-certified options.



With over 30 years of expertise, Kanguru Solutions is renowned for its leadership in encrypted portable data storage and duplication systems, as well as its innovative remote management software capabilities. Their products are trusted by industries such as government, healthcare, energy, and finance.



John Michael, Founder & CEO of iStorage, commented on the acquisition:

"This acquisition is transformative for iStorage, reinforcing our commitment to delivering ultra-secure, flexible, and affordable data management solutions. We're excited to combine Kanguru’s innovative team with iStorage’s expertise to offer even more versatile options to our global customers."



Nate Cote, Managing Director of Kanguru, added:

"Joining the iStorage family allows us to expand our encryption and storage solutions to a wider audience, especially across North and South America. Together, we will drive innovation and redefine the possibilities in data protection."



Don Brown, outgoing CEO of Kanguru, stated:

“We're excited to join forces with the iStorage Group, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and data security. Together, we'll create a stronger platform to deliver greater value to our customers with an expanded reach and product portfolio. I'm looking forward to working closely with John and the iStorage team to ensure a smooth integration and continued growth, confident that Kanguru is set for even greater success under John's leadership.”



The acquisition strengthens iStorage’s global leadership in secure data encryption and storage. As cyber threats become increasingly complex, the combined product lineup from iStorage and Kanguru will continue to provide robust protection for sensitive data.







About iStorage

iStorage is the trusted global leader of award-winning, PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted portable data storage & cloud encryption devices. iStorage offers the most innovative range of products to securely encrypt, store and protect data to military standards; safeguarding valuable and sensitive data to ensure compliance with stringent regulations and directives such as GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, NRC, GLB and DHS Initiatives. Today, iStorage products are used by government, military, multinational corporations as well as consumers in over 50 countries, with the mantra that encryption is an essential commodity required by all. Learn more at www.istorage-uk.com



About Kanguru

Kanguru is trusted by security-conscious organizations around the world, providing best-in-class, secure, hardware encrypted, external and internal data storage solutions to help organizations and individuals protect and secure their data. The extensive product portfolio is backed by a wide range of government security certifications and the world’s most robust remote management platform for managing secure devices. For over 30 years Kanguru has been providing easy-to-use, secure IT products, duplication and data storage. For more information on Kanguru, please visit www.kanguru.com