In a show of determination and community spirit, 20 employees from The HBP Group took on a formidable challenge, climbing England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike, in support of their corporate charity partner, Hull 4 Heroes. The team successfully completed the hike, raising over £5,000 for the Hull-based charity that supports veterans transitioning back into civilian life.



Led by The HBP Group’s CEO, Joanne Partridge, alongside the Chief Service Delivery Officer, Tony Pearson, and Chief Commercial Officer, George Smith, the team embarked on the gruelling nine-hour hike. The participants battled tough terrain and challenging weather conditions, but their spirits remained high, buoyed by a strong sense of camaraderie.



“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for taking on this incredible challenge and making it a success. Climbing Scafell Pike is no easy feat, and to do it for such a deserving cause as Hull 4 Heroes shows just how dedicated and compassionate our team is. Their hard work and dedication have made a real difference and I was truly inspired by their spirit.” said Joanne Partridge, CEO of The HBP Group.



The HBP Group proudly announced their partnership with Hull 4 Heroes in April 2024, marking the beginning of a meaningful relationship aimed at supporting veterans from the armed forces. With many employees at The HBP Group having military backgrounds or close connections to active service members, this cause resonates deeply across the company.



Since the start of the partnership, the company has engaged in various fundraising activities such as raffles and quiz nights, culminating in this year's signature event—climbing Scafell Pike. The funds raised will directly benefit Hull 4 Heroes’ projects, which include creating homes, providing education and sourcing employment for veterans in need of support.



Hull 4 Heroes is a charitable organisation dedicated to assisting veterans as they transition from military service to civilian life. The charity provides housing, education and employment opportunities, helping to bridge the gap for veterans who face challenges reintegrating into society. With a growing network of support, Hull 4 Heroes is committed to ensuring that veterans receive the help they need to thrive in their post-service lives.