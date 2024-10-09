Our collaboration with AJT Engineering marks an exciting step in the journey to bring C-Dart to market.

Partnership is a milestone in offshore mooring technology, in both the Scottish and global international offshore renewable energy markets



October 9th Aberdeen, Scotland — At the Floating Offshore Wind 2024 Conference, Blackfish Engineering has announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AJT Engineering. This partnership is set to fast-track the commercialisation of C-Dart, an innovative quick connect mooring system designed for the offshore energy sector.



The MoU establishes a framework in which Blackfish Engineering, renowned for innovative ocean renewable energy technology development, will work alongside AJT Engineering, a leading Aberdeen-based manufacturer, to bring the C-Dart system to market. The partnership aims to deliver reliable, safe, and efficient mooring solutions to the growing Scottish and international offshore renewable energy market, and is seen as a significant milestone in advancing offshore mooring technology.



Jon Powell, Managing Director of Blackfish Engineering, stated:



"Our collaboration with AJT Engineering marks an exciting step in the journey to bring C-Dart to market. By combining Blackfish’s cutting-edge engineering capabilities with AJT’s world-class manufacturing expertise, we are confident in delivering a solution that meets the rigorous demands of the offshore sector."



The C-Dart system is a quick connect mooring solution designed to reduce-risk and increase efficiency in mooring processes, reducing time and risk while ensuring operational efficiency. As part of this partnership, Blackfish will lead application engineering, while AJT will handle the production and assembly, leveraging their extensive local supply chain and manufacturing capabilities in Aberdeen.



David Scalley, Managing Director of AJT Engineering, added:



"We are thrilled to collaborate with Blackfish Engineering to deliver the C-Dart system. Our extensive manufacturing expertise in Aberdeen positions us perfectly to support the commercial rollout of C-Dart and contribute to the success of Scotland’s renewable energy sector."



The partnership is further supported by key players in Scotland's renewable energy ecosystem. Wave Energy Scotland provided essential R&D funding through its pre-commercial procurement process, enabling the development of the C-Dart system. Additionally, Scottish Enterprise and the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) have been instrumental in fostering the collaboration and ensuring that Scottish innovations like C-Dart thrive on a global scale.



"Having supported the C-Dart through the WES Quick Connection Systems call, and assisted with their recent at-sea demonstration, this collaboration between AJT Engineering and Blackfish Engineering is a very positive step towards commercialisation.” Tim Hurst, WES Managing Director.



“Blackfish Engineering is an exemplar in how wider sector and supply chain collaboration is driving Scottish innovation internationally. It is a pleasure working and assisting them, in order to promote Scotland’s leading edge technologies in Marine and Offshore Wind Energies.” Marion Murray, International Senior Trade Specialist for SDI.



"This partnership is a shining example of how collaboration within the Scottish renewable energy sector is driving innovation. ETZ Ltd continues to work in collaboration with a range of partners to support the creation of an ecosystem that helps accelerate energy transition across the North East of Scotland. We have been proud to support AJT Engineering through our pioneering Challenge Fund and congratulate them on achieving this MoU." Jacqui Watt, Development Manager ETZ.



The MoU will initially cover an exploratory period during which both companies will engage in joint marketing, manufacturing planning, and customer engagement activities, culminating in a formal commercialisation agreement for the C-Dart system.



Additional Information:

To learn more about the C-Dart quick connect mooring system, visit us at https://www.blackfishengineering.com/post/learn-more-about-c...

To learn more about AJT Engineering, visit: https://www.ajt-engineering.co.uk/





For media inquiries, please contact:

Marcus Oliver Gay, Commercial Manager, Blackfish Engineering. Marcus.Gay@BlackfishEngineering.com