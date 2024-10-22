Emma Guy, Chief Commercial Officer of Cheshire-based digital marketing agency, Aqueous Digital is celebrating having won silver at the prestigious Best Businesswoman Awards 2024.



The national awards are designed to recognise the achievements of female owned businesses across a wide range of sectors and are open to all female business owners.



Emma said: “I am incredibly proud to receive this silver award for best businesswomen in marketing and PR. This recognition is a reflection not just to my own efforts, but the entire team at Aqueous Digital. Our commitment to delivering gold-standard SEO and reputation management services has been unwavering, and this award is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication that drives us every day. It's an honour to be recognised among so many inspiring businesswomen who are pushing boundaries and shaping the future.”



The Best Businesswomen Awards were announced at a Gala Awards evening held at the Hilton Syon Park.



Despite a challenging economic climate, the innovation, flair and passion of female entrepreneurs shone through at the awards. All winners, selected by a panel of business experts, demonstrated their business acumen, tenacity and courage.



Debbie Gilbert, the organiser of The Best Businesswomen Awards, said, ‘This is the 10th Year of the awards, and we have recognised over 1000 women since we launched in 2015 across a huge range of industry sectors. The selection process is rigorous and to be one of our winners is a major achievement. The judges make their selections based on business expertise, innovation, and high levels of customer care. Our winners are shining examples of outstanding entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges and have shown they have the results worthy of being recognised and rewarded.”



Kristian Bentham, Marketing Director at Aqueous Digital said: “We’re thrilled to see Emma’s dedication and leadership recognised at these national awards. At Aqueous Digital, we strive to not only deliver top-tier marketing, but also to foster a culture of excellence. Emma’s achievement highlights the strength of our team and the impact of our shared values.”



Full list of winners can be found here https://bestbusinesswomenawards.com/2024awardwinners/





About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is a family-run Digital Marketing Agency based in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire.



They specialise in search engine optimisation (SEO), content strategy and online reputation management.



Founded in 2011, Aqueous set out with a clear vision to provide a different type of digital marketing service: a service based entirely on trust, loyalty, and collaboration (TLC).



www.aqueous-digital.co.uk