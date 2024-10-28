We are always looking to offer our clients something unique and extraordinary, and Marco Bicego’s exquisite designs will do just that.

Marco Bicego, the renowned Italian luxury jewellery brand, is set to debut at the Rudell The Jewellers showroom in Birmingham city centre this November.



Known for its exquisite, handcrafted pieces that merge Italian artistry with contemporary design, Marco Bicego’s arrival at Rudells marks a significant milestone for both the jewellery house and the iconic West Midlands retailer.



This partnership reflects Rudells’ ongoing commitment to bringing world-class luxury brands to the West Midlands, enhancing Birmingham’s growing reputation as a hub for high-end jewellery. Marco Bicego’s introduction to Rudells' Birmingham showroom is expected to draw significant attention, adding a new layer of luxury to the jeweller's already impressive collection including Patek Philippe, Chopard, FOPE, Mikimoto, Georg Jensen, MESSIKA, Mont Blanc and Roberto Coin.



Founded in 2000 by Marco Bicego, the eponymous brand quickly gained global recognition for its distinctive aesthetic, which combines traditional Italian goldsmithing techniques with modern sensibilities. Each piece in the Marco Bicego collection is crafted by hand in the brand’s workshop in Trissino, Italy, ensuring a level of quality and detail that sets it apart from mass-produced jewellery.



Bicego’s collections are inspired by his Venetian heritage and love for organic forms, often drawing on nature and the fluidity of movement for design motifs. The signature hand-engraved gold, combined with gemstones of rich and vibrant hues, gives the pieces a uniquely luxurious yet wearable quality. Collections such as Africa, Lunaria, and Marrakech exemplify the brand’s ability to merge tradition with innovation, making its pieces versatile for both everyday elegance and special occasions.



Rudells and Marco Bicego both emphasise the importance of tradition and quality—Marco Bicego through its handcrafted, artisanal approach rooted in Italian goldsmithing, and Rudell The Jewellers through its commitment to curating the finest luxury brands. Both focus on pieces that are not just beautiful but meaningful, with an emphasis on heritage, innovation, and an uncompromising attention to detail.



These values have served as a solid foundation for Rudells' continued growth and success. For over 80 years, Rudell The Jewellers has been a name synonymous with luxury and prestige in the West Midlands. Established in 1938, Rudells has earned a reputation for curating a selection of fine jewellery, watches, and luxury accessories from the world’s most esteemed brands alongside their in-house designs. The addition of Marco Bicego to their Birmingham showroom aligns perfectly with their commitment to excellence in quality, service and value.



Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin, Sales Manager of Rudell The Jewellers, expressed his excitement about the brand’s arrival. “We are thrilled to introduce Marco Bicego to our Birmingham clientele,” Glenn said. “The brand’s reputation for elegance and quality fits perfectly with Rudells’ ethos. We are always looking to offer our clients something unique and extraordinary, and Marco Bicego’s exquisite designs will do just that.”



With its stunning interior and exclusive selection of fine jewellery and luxury watches, Rudells’ Birmingham showroom will be a destination for jewellery and watch lovers alike. The addition of Marco Bicego is expected to add another layer of sophistication to Rudells’ offerings.



As November approaches, anticipation is building for the unveiling of Marco Bicego at Rudell The Jewellers, Birmingham. For those who cherish fine and timeless jewellery, this partnership represents an opportunity to explore a collection that epitomises luxury in its most wearable form.



Whether you’re a long-time admirer of the brand, or new to Marco Bicego’s world, Rudell The Jewellers’ Birmingham showroom is set to become the latest destination for experiencing some of the finest Italian jewellery.



The showroom doors will open to the public with the new Marco Bicego collection in November, and for those interested in exclusive events, Rudell invites you to stay tuned for announcements in the coming weeks.







