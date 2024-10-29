Network solutions provider, Optinet, has been appointed by Westfield to install their full fibre network in both London & Stratford shopping centres. The project will provide retail and hospitality tenants access to Optinet's flexible and high-capacity FTTP network at both centres.



The installation of the Optinet full fibre network brings a futureproof connectivity solution to the 950+ retail, dining and entertainment units at both of Westfield sites in London.



Westfield is committed to creating shopping destinations that provide unique platforms for visitors, retailers, and brand events. The Optinet offering of pre-cabled, ubiquitous FTTP internet connectivity will support Westfield’s tenants and retailers in delivering an exceptional customer experience.



Katie Wyle, Head of Shopping Centre Management at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield added: “Retailers today rely on and expect robust and seamless online connectivity. It’s fundamental to the operations of their businesses, and we’re really looking forward to Optinet being able to offer their service and solutions to our tenants.”



Paul Goff, Senior ICT Project Manager at URW said: “Working with the Optinet team to plan and arrange on site installation of their ubiquitous FTTP network has been exceptionally easy, we’ve experienced minimal disruption and excellent communication from the tech. team at Optinet throughout.”



Sean Pearman, Director of Optinet commented: “Optinet’s mission is to make what has historically been complicated, simple. Everything from our solutions offering to our process of onboarding has been designed to be agile and eliminate friction. We’re really excited about the long term benefits we will now be able to offer the tenants of Westfield London and Stratford, and the benefits that will bring to their businesses and customers.”



About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is a dynamic global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €49.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 72 shopping centres, including 49 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.



With the support of its 2,600 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, which sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on the French CAC 40 and the Australian ASX 300.



ENDS



For further comment please get in touch with daniel@next-chapter.agency