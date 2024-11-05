London, UK – 5th November 2024 –– The Tech Trailblazers Awards, the first independent and dedicated awards program for B2B information technology startups, has revealed its shortlist of the most innovative entrants and concepts in enterprise technology. Now in its thirteenth year, and covering 17 categories, the awards continue to focus around the ethos of finding innovation from anywhere in the world, from the smallest startups to more established players, highlighting both up-and-coming and established talent from all regions. The awards also celebrate individual success and contribution of women and men in the enterprise tech space in its CxO categories.



In addition to the esteemed judging panel of leading IT industry experts, the voting public can help determine who will win in each of the categories by voting online for their favourites. For details on the finalists, and to vote before the deadline at 23:59 PT, 20th November, visit http://www.techtrailblazers.com/shortlist.



Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards, stated: "2024 has been another remarkable year for breakthrough innovations, and our finalists should be incredibly proud of their achievements. Each year, our judges face the growing challenge of selecting the very best from a diverse range of tech categories, representing some of the most forward-thinking enterprise tech startups globally. A heartfelt thank you to our judges for their hard work in choosing the finalists for our 13th edition. I'm excited to see the outcome of the public vote and to reveal the winners and runners-up. The Tech Trailblazers team wishes all entrants continued success in their future endeavours."



Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards was the first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise information technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies and concepts in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.



For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com or follow @techtrailblaze.



