Specialist insurance software solution provider, Fadata, has announced a strategic partnership with Customer Communication Platform (CCM) experts, Eclipse Group. The collaboration which will see the Eclipse specialist platform integrate seamlessly with Fadata’s core solution, INSIS, via the Fadata Ecosystem, will deliver insurers enhanced communication and engagement capabilities.



It is a critical time for insurers to level up their customer experience, with streamlined and personalised interactions playing a vital role in enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Eclipse delivers insurers the ability to set up personalised communications while benefiting from standardised, robust processes which make operations more efficient. The integration with INSIS will initially allow insurers to generate document templates and manage communications scenarios, covering the full process of sending emails, including attached documents. The integration will also allow for other features from Eclipse to be added with ease as needed.



Stijn Giesberts, CEO at Eclipse, comments: “Our CCM platform is designed to allow insurers to design, manage, and deliver high-volume, on-demand personalised communications from a centralized cloud-based platform. Ultimately, we are empowering insurers to react with rapid responses to changing market demands. We look forward to delivering Fadata clients enhanced customer engagement with consistent, speedier and more accurate responses and helping them to become more efficient with communications so that they can reduce manual processing.”



Neyko Bratoev, Head of Fadata Ecosystem, comments: “Our partnership with Eclipse Group strengthens the Fadata Ecosystem by bringing seamless, omnichannel communication capabilities directly to insurers. This collaboration enables insurers to transform customer interactions with personalized and efficient communication across every channel. Integrating Eclipse’s CCM solution with INSIS not only elevates the customer experience but also aligns with our mission to provide scalable, compliance-ready solutions that simplify operational processes.”



The rapidly evolving insurance landscape demands agility. Leveraging emerging tech and modern functionalities will drive insurance digital transformation, and to do so fully with the most efficiency, insurers can prepare with a cloud-enabled insurance SaaS platform, such as INSIS. The ever-growing Fadata Ecosystem boosts the capabilities of Fadata’s core system so that as Insurtech progresses so too can insurance businesses and we will continue to make complimentary technology easily accessible to support insurers with more efficient day-to-day business, innovation adoption, and rapid scaling. Fadata is dedicated to creating long standing relations with clients to support them in achieving their long-term goals with customer-centric insurance at the forefront. For more information, explore Fadata Ecosystem.



About Eclipse



Eclipse Group is a Customer Communication Management Hosted Managed Service Provider. They have been developing their Omni-Channel Customer Communications Management as a Service (CCMaaS) platform since 2019. The CCMaaS platform is a robust, multi-tenant, highly scalable, and full-service SaaS application



With CCMaaS, Eclipse helps companies transform their customer communications processes and the customer journey from analog and physical point solutions, to a digital first approach where all customer communication is integrated into one platform (from template design to scenario management to output (certified (e)mail, whats app, SMS, mine...,etc)). This enables companies to communicate efficiently through all possible channels, control all customer communication through one platform, and reduce cost by shutting down costly legacy systems & point solutions, while improving NPS, customer loyalty/lifetime value and employee satisfaction. Eclipse often integrates CCMaaS with ERP and CRM systems like SAP and Salesforce for example.



For more information, please visit www.eclipsegroup.nl, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.



About Fadata



Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over three decades, we are a leading provider of software for insurance companies globally and deliver a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by Private Equity Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.

