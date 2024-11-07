- CMS add-on enables organisations to learn from interactions, adapt content and convert website visitors for increased ROI -



Odense, Denmark, 7th November 2024, open-source .NET content management system (CMS) provider, Umbraco, has announced the general availability of Umbraco Engage.



The add-on for Umbraco CMS instantly provides organisations with analytics showing how visitors interact with web content. Engage enables marketers to take a learn, adapt, convert approach where they apply 360° profiling, implement A/B content variant testing, personalise digital experiences and optimise content to boost conversion rates.



Umbraco Engage is designed to help businesses create dynamic digital content which is continually informed by real interactions and adapted to meet ongoing requirements. Analytics and 360° profiling deliver deep insights into page views and heatmaps, allowing marketers to learn how users interact with content.

Real-time A/B testing allows marketing teams to adapt content to meet the needs of different audience segments. By delivering personalised and optimised digital experiences, Umbraco Engage helps businesses increase conversion rates and improve return on investment (ROI) across their digital platforms.



A McKinsey & Company study found that 76% of consumers were more likely to purchase from brands that personalise interactions, and 78% were more likely to refer friends and family to those brands. The same study found that personalisation can reduce customer acquisition costs by up to 50%, lift revenues from 5% to 15%, and increase marketing ROI by 10% to 30%. McKinsey also reported that digitally-native direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, that own the customer transaction and put first-party data at the heart of their marketing decision-making, derived approximately 25% of their revenue from personalisation.



Commenting on the launch of Umbraco Engage, Umbraco CEO, Mats Persson, said, “Engage provides businesses with intuitive tools, all within their familiar CMS platform, and we’re thrilled to now offer this powerful set of content optimisation tools as a first-party solution. This launch brings immediate value for our partners and end-clients, empowering them to meet the growing demand for tailored digital experiences. Personalisation and content optimisation, that work in practice, are now essential for driving conversion rates and ROI - a trend we’re excited to support with Umbraco Engage.”



The launch follows closely on the announcement that Umbraco has acquired uMarketingSuite, which was developed over the past seven years to meet specific customer requirements for content personalisation. The tool suite has become popular within sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and the public sector, where privacy regulations restrict the use of third-party data.



Existing uMarketingSuite customers will continue to benefit from the A/B testing, 360° profiling, analytics and content personalisation included in the product. Because Engage is now part of Umbraco, organisations gain the reassurance that ongoing product development and support are delivered by a larger team at Umbraco HQ.



Umbraco Product Communications Manager, Rune Strand, observes that marketing teams can immediately gain value from the new content personalisation and optimisation tools: “As soon as Engage is installed on existing or new sites, marketing teams can instantly see how well web content is performing. Pageview analytics and statistics are all at their fingertips within the Umbraco CMS interface. Being able to see heat maps that show precisely how users interact with your site can be game-changing for identifying which content is working well and which needs to be retired, refreshed, or personalised.”



Leon de Wildt, Umbraco Engage Commercial Product Manager, who was formerly the founder and solution architect of uMarketingSuite, said, “People who create web content should be able to see how well it performs and make necessary tweaks, all within the CMS. Umbraco Engage is designed to help organisations tailor digital experiences in response to their own interaction data. Using the in-app reports, marketing teams can make changes that measurably improve engagement. Businesses can use Umbraco Engage to continuously improve the digital experience and boost conversion rates, whether that means more people filling out a form, buying a product, engaging with content or signing up for a webinar.”



Umbraco Engage allows marketing professionals, content editors, and conversion rate optimisation (CRO) specialists to:

● Gain actionable insights based on users’ interactions with existing content

● Personalise and optimise information for new and returning website visitors/customers

● Take data-informed marketing actions within the Umbraco editing environment

● Proactively improve content performance using real-time A/B content variant testing

● Improve the digital experience for all users

● Boost conversions by providing more relevant content and tailored experiences

● Use server-side analytics and first-party data to aid compliance with data and privacy laws





Engage works out-of-the-box with other Umbraco add-ons, such as Umbraco Forms, and Umbraco Commerce. As an example, integrating Umbraco Commerce and Umbraco Engage allows digital marketers to view order history on the visitor profile level. This in-app insight facilitates the creation of eCommerce sites that recognise returning customers, serve personalised product information, and interact immediately with abandoned shopping carts to help boost sales.



Umbraco Engage is available now. Umbraco digital agency partners can access discounts, exclusive webinars and free demo licences in line with their partnership agreements. Further information can be found at: https://umbraco.com/products/add-ons/engage/



About Umbraco:

Founded in 2003, Umbraco is the most widely-used open-source content management system built on Microsoft .NET. Umbraco’s user-friendly CMS seamlessly integrates with third-party applications to provide unparalleled flexibility and extensibility, empowering organisations to create bespoke websites and digital solutions tailored to their exact needs. Its intuitive interface simplifies web content management for editors. The combination of open-source, usability, extensibility, and scalability provides organisations of all sizes with a cost-effective, future-proof platform that grows with their business and offers impressive time-to-market for new digital solutions. Umbraco Cloud offers enterprise-level scalability, with regional hosting.

Umbraco’s success lies in the open-source model, a highly-engaged community of more than 250,000 developers and users, and a well-established global partner network of digital agencies.



Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Umbraco employs 150+ people.

For more information, visit www.umbraco.com and read the blog regarding the acquisition of uMarketingSolutions at: https://umbraco.com/blog/umbraco-acquires-umarketingsuite/



Editorial contact:

Josie Herbert

Phiness PR

+44 (0)7776 203307

josie@phinesspr.co.uk