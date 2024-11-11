Insurers can benefit from streamlined document management and enhanced compliance

Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platforms, is pleased to announce the continuation of its strategic partnership with Fadata, a trusted core insurance solution provider. This collaboration integrates Newgen’s Omnidocs, a comprehensive enterprise content management (ECM) solution built on a low-code platform, with Fadata’s INSIS, a cloud-based insurance process management system, covering all lines of business.



The partnership is aimed at helping insurers handle complex, content-rich processes, and achieve centralized systems and better customer experience. Insurers can benefit from streamlined document management and enhanced compliance. The integration will lead to better operational efficiency and lower costs.



Neyko Bratoev, Head of Fadata Ecosystem, said, “Insurers deal with large quantities of digital documentation, making document management a high priority. Having a specialist solution helps to reduce manual handling, optimize workflows and increase productivity. Newgen’s highly recognized OmniDocs does that with aplomb. Together, we can support insurers to focus on the service they deliver to their clients.”



Rajvinder Singh Kohli, Senior Vice President at Newgen, added, “This collaboration is a game-changer for the insurance industry. With Newgen’s Enterprise Content Management and Document generation capabilities seamlessly embedded into the INSIS platform, insurers can now manage their content-heavy processes and generate customer communication with unprecedented efficiency by simplifying complex processes and improving access to vital information; we are enabling clients to focus on what truly matters—delivering exceptional service to their customers.”



About Newgen Software Inc.



Newgen is the leading provider of AI enabled unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.



About Fadata



Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over three decades, we are a leading provider of software for insurance companies globally and deliver a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by Private Equity Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



