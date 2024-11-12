• UKResolution provides support amid new UK employment laws that bring employee rights into sharper focus.

• New services aims to disrupt dispute resolution across the UK.



UKResolution, a groundbreaking new workplace relations and dispute resolution service, has launched this week. UKResolution provides small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) with essential support for managing workplace issues, including complex issues around disputes, conduct, capability, behavioural concerns, and employee conflicts.



With a focus on putting people first, UKResolution provides the tools and support that SMEs need to resolve conflict effectively, streamline their HR processes, and ultimately build a thriving workplace culture.



Launched by David Liddle, a global leader in conflict management and workplace culture, and supported by global consultancy the TCM Group, UKResolution arrives at a pivotal moment as new UK employment laws place a sharper focus on employee rights, equality, and fair treatment.



Liddle believes this shift provides SMEs with a unique opportunity to design workplaces that are both respectful and resilient.



“With UKResolution, we’re empowering SMEs to put people, purpose, and values first,” he said. “We know many small businesses want to create positive, supportive cultures, but often lack the resources or expertise to manage complex disputes or create a comprehensive framework for managing people issues.



"The dispute resolution provision in the UK is woeful with an over reliance on outdated formal and legal processes. By providing end-to-end HR and employee relations support, we’re making it possible for them to build fair and inclusive workplaces without detracting from their core business.”



For SMEs unable to create their own internal infrastructure for conflict resolution, UKResolution offers a comprehensive outsourced solution ‘ The UK Resolution Support Plan’. This includes:



• A 24-hour employment advice helpline. The National Resolution Centre number is 0800 059 0595

• Expert employment law advice.

• In demand or retained mediation, conciliation, investigation and coaching services.

• A comprehensive package of training and support for busy SME leaders.

• Resolution reviews and cultural audits.

• Integration of TCM’s multi award-winning

Resolution Framework™



By providing these vital services, UK Resolution aims to transform dispute resolution in the UK. It allows business owners and leaders to address disputes and concerns effectively, treating employees fairly while focusing on growth and innovation.



David Liddle added: “New employment regulations present SMEs and business leaders with an exciting chance to build effective cultures where their people flourish, their teams thrive and their businesses excel. Our services give companies the support to do just that - designing best practices and investing in workplace wellbeing.



“With UK Resolution, we want to help these organisations avoid the time drain of complex disputes and create environments where employees are valued and motivated.”



With UK Resolution’s support, SMEs can look forward to transforming conflict management into a platform for positive change, ensuring long-term success.



For further information contact Rebecca Griffiths - rebecca@griffithshuntpr.com 07792568421



Note to Editors

• UK Resolution is part of the TCM Group, which was established in 2001 and has been leading the way in dispute resolution globally.

• TCM has an extensive customer base including Next, Burberry, Tesco, Marks and Spencer, TSB, and the BBC.

• TCM has been shortlisted in several categories of this year’s National Mediation awards.

• The consultancy has received numerous awards and accolades including Mediation Provider of the Year 2018, HR Consultancy of the Year 2020, Best Change Management Initiative in 2021 in partnership with TSB Bank, and HR Impact Award 2023 in partnership with Burberry.

• Founder, CEO and Chief Consultant David Liddle was recognised as one of the top 10 HR Most Influential Thinkers in 2024 and joined the prestigious Thinkers50 Radar in 2022.