The acquisition marks a milestone in the window, door, and façade industry and lays the foundation for joint, sustainable growth.



London, 13 November 2024 – Forterro has officially announced the acquisition of Orgadata AG, a leading German-based software provider for the global window, door and façade industry. The new acquisition marks a significant step in Forterro's growth strategy, adding a new specialised software solution to its expanding portfolio and creating a new Forterro Windows and Doors division.



Based in Leer, Germany, Orgadata is well known in the market for its innovative Logikal software for designing, calculating and producing windows, doors and curtain walls. Logikal digitalises and simplifies processes so that companies can work more efficiently and cost-optimised. Orgadata not only brings a leading market position, but also an experienced team that focusses on close cooperation with customers and continuous improvement of the software.



The acquisition represents a significant step in both companies' growth strategies. With its size, expertise, and established processes, Forterro is perfectly positioned to complement Orgadata's strengths and drive innovation. At the same time, Orgadata gives Forterro access to the growing window, door, and façade industry:



"With this acquisition, Forterro will not only expand our portfolio, but also gain access to a new industry within our target market, further strengthening our position as a leading software provider for mid-sized industrial companies,” said Marcus Pannier, Regional President at Forterro. “Together with Orgadata, we will continue to drive digitalisation in the manufacturing sector and, in line with our Forterro mission 'Powering the Businesses Powering the Future,' support even more customers on their future paths."



He shares this vision of sustainable growth with Bernd Hillbrands, the founder of Orgadata who initiated the acquisition process: "We see Forterro as a strong partner for the future, who shares our vision of driving digitalisation in the skilled trades and offering innovative solutions for the growing challenges of our customers.”



Marcus Pannier continued: “With a strong foundation of organic growth and strategic acquisitions over the last two years, Forterro continues its dynamic growth trajectory and is well-positioned to expand into new markets to achieve further success.”



Regulatory approvals are currently in progress, with the deal anticipated to complete in the first quarter of 2025. Until then, both companies will continue to operate entirely independently of each other.



About Forterro

Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software – with strongholds in Europe's top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, its 1,600+ employees provide and support software for more than 13,000 industrial businesses. Its products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography, and each is designed to strengthen and accelerate customers' ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively.



About Orgadata

Orgadata AG was founded in 1999 in Leer, Germany. Today, it is the market leader in Germany with its Logikal software and sells its products in over 100 countries. More than 600 employees work at 24 locations worldwide. A large proportion of the employees come from the skilled trades themselves and contribute valuable industry experience to the further development of the software. Together with the software developers, system providers and customers, Orgadata is in constant dialogue to ensure that Logikal optimally covers the needs of modern window, door and curtain wall construction.



