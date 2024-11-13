Combining our AI-driven age estimation technology with Privado ID’s privacy-focused tools, creates a compelling proposition

Spanish / Swiss collaboration provides fully autonomous Self-Sovereign Identification, with control over personal data and digital identity in blockchain, adult content, video games and more



London, UK - 13th November 2024 - With rising regulatory requirements for age-restricted content, SafetyTech company Privately SA and Privado ID have announced a collaboration to develop a privacy-first, device-based age verification solution. This will directly address the demand for privacy-preserving age-gating, allowing users to verify their age on their own device without sharing personal information.



Sectors from adult content to social media and streaming are all searching for privacy-first age verification solutions to meet compliance standards. Adult sites like Pornhub have had to restrict access in certain US states due to age verification laws that compromise user privacy, while social media platforms like Meta and TikTok face similar scrutiny over age restrictions, with Meta challenged by Australia’s recent social media ban on minors.



Meanwhile, streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu are beginning to implement age verification for mature content. Privately and Privado ID’s device-based solution will allow these sectors to verify user age without collecting or exposing sensitive personal data, addressing compliance while safeguarding user privacy.



Through the collaboration, Privado ID will integrate Privately’s Multimodal Age Estimation and reverification technologies within their marketplace ecosystem of credential providers, creating a unique addition to Self-Sovereign Identity. This will enable users to verify their age once and reuse this verification across multiple platforms without repeating.



“Combining our AI-driven age estimation technology with Privado ID’s privacy-focused tools, creates a compelling proposition that delivers accurate age verification without compromising user privacy," said Onur Yürüten, Head of Age Assurance, Privately SA. "We inhabit a world in which it is vital to provide age-appropriate experiences yet is also increasingly focused on privacy, so the ability for consumers to verify identity across different platforms without repeating the process is priceless."



Privately SA is a SafetyTech company that provides privacy-by-design age verification & online child safety solutions. Its on-device technology provides highly accurate age estimation without personal data ever leaving the device. Privado ID – formerly part of Polygon Labs - provides a new wave of middleware infrastructure, enabling privacy-preserving verifiable credentials that work seamlessly across legacy systems and digital environments.



The partnership will focus on industries requiring stringent age verification, including the adult entertainment industry, in which trials are already underway. The Self-Sovereign Identity aligns with European privacy regulations, including French regulators’ emphasis on double anonymity.



“This collaboration with Privately means we provide a Self-Sovereign Identity that delivers a first-class user experience while ensuring the highest levels of anonymity and security,” said Evin McMullen, Privado ID Co-founder & CSO. “A reusable, accurate and compliant age verification tool has wide-reaching potential in payments, gaming, blockchain and many other sectors, where secure and private age verification is critical.”



The project will enable future standardisation of age verification within the European Identity wallet (EUDI). Both organisations are in dialogue with Governments and regulators across Europe to educate them on privacy-preserving verification methods that protect user data while ensuring compliance.



-ends-



For further information about Privately SA, visit https://www.privately.eu/

For further information about Privado ID, visit https://privado.id/



PR Contact:

Paul Allen – Rise PR

+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk