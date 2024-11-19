London, United Kingdom, 19 November 2024: Leading intellectual property firm AA Thornton is joining forces with Venner Shipley. From 1 December, the combined firm, with a headcount totalling 230 people, will operate under the Venner Shipley name.



Aiming to help clients navigate complex legal challenges and safeguard innovation, the combination brings together two prestigious organisations, with complementary strengths across practice areas and client bases, unlocking opportunities for growth and enhanced client service. It underscores a shared commitment to becoming a leading market player, with clients set to benefit from a broader range of services and expertise.



The firm will operate from six UK offices, as well as through pan-European operations in Germany and Spain, to provide a full IP service of patent, trade mark, design, copyright and litigation services.



Adrian Bennett, managing partner at AA Thornton, commented: “We are delighted to join Venner Shipley. Together, we will be able to offer our clients a rich pool of talent with further resources, while maintaining the high levels of personal service expected from us. As two of only eight firms to be recognised for ‘exceptional client satisfaction’ in the 2025 edition of The Legal 500 UK, we will collectively be able to provide a truly impressive service offering.”



Siân Gill, Venner Shipley’s managing partner, echoed these sentiments: “Our shared values and complementary strengths will allow us to continue growing in a highly competitive market. The combination ensures we remain at the forefront of IP law, providing the resources and expertise to support clients across all sectors.”



Venner Shipley offers a comprehensive IP service covering patent, trade mark, design, copyright and litigation.



The combined firm operates from 8 offices across Europe: 6 in the UK - London, Cambridge, Guildford, Manchester, Tunbridge Wells, and Oxford - as well as Munich, Germany and Alicante, Spain.



The firm benefits from 46 partners, with a total headcount of 230 and is led by Sian Gill, managing partner.