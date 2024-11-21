strategic locations have been selected to enhance Fadata's ability to serve insurance clients worldwide, in all time zones

Insurance software solution provider, Fadata, is pleased to announce its internationalisation continues with the opening of new offices in Malaysia and Peru. Adding to headquarters in Munich and its other European offices, these strategic locations have been selected to enhance Fadata's ability to serve insurance clients worldwide, in all time zones, creating a wider support network for the increasing demand for SaaS.



Fadata delivers the industry’s most flexible and comprehensive, out-of-the-box, insurance core software solution, INSIS. The company is committed to a global presence not only to underline its position as a valuable insurance community member globally, but also to most effectively support its clients as more and more choose SaaS. The new offices in Southeast Asia and Latin America, positioning Fadata in three major regions, enable clients to benefit from insurance software expertise 24/7.



Fadata is in the business of delivering enhanced efficiency, improving customer experience and driving growth for the insurance sector, and establishing a foothold in further territories follows these company values and goals. Thanks to an open API architecture and flexible SaaS, Fadata has built the foundations for next-gen insurance. Its clients benefit from the ability to rapidly react to the changeable insurance market, cater to evolving customer demands and seamlessly add new lines of business. They also have the ability to scale across borders with ease, and with Fadata’s extensive global coverage, will be fully supported to do so.



Liselotte Munk, CEO, Fadata comments: “Expanding our footprint into the high growth region of LATAM and increasing our already solid presence in APAC reflects the success of our business growth plan. With offices now spanning multiple continents, including a recent upsize in Madrid, we are perfectly positioned to provide services and solutions to insurance companies of all sizes in any location. While we help insurers worldwide navigate digital transformation, we can push forward with our own business strategy, which is naturally accelerated by supporting our clients to also expand into new territories.”



-ENDS-



About Fadata



Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over three decades, we are a leading provider of software for insurance companies globally and deliver a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by Private Equity Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296